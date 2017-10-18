Congestion expected for 4-day shutdown of inbound Anthony Wayne Trail

Unexpected subsurface conflicts that delayed construction are the reason a city contractor needs to close the inbound Anthony Wayne Trail just outside downtown Toledo for four days to keep construction of a new approach to Erie Street on schedule, a city spokesman has explained.

“During the course of construction the contractor encountered numerous unknown underground utility conflicts with the proposed design that caused significant delays,” spokesman Carrie Hartman said in a written statement to The Blade this week.

The inbound Trail is scheduled to close between I-75 and the Erie/Lafayette intersection I-75 at 4 a.m. Friday and reopen before the Tuesday morning rush hour. Northbound I-75’s downtown exit also will be closed.

VIDEO: Work continues on Anthony Wayne Trail

The city rearranged work, worked out “alternative construction methods,” and arranged for overtime to soften those delays’ impact, Ms. Hartman wrote.

“Without those efforts and the upcoming closure, we would have been unable to complete the SR 25 and Erie Street paving this year,” she wrote.

The overtime and other costs associated with the additional work and delay are expected to boost the project’s cost by $170,000.

Ms. Hartman said 80 percent of that, as with the rest of the project’s original contract, will be paid by state or federal grant money.

During that four-day closure period, the contractor is to build crossover pavement connecting the Downtown exit with the new Trail roadway that will feed into Erie just south of Lafayette Street.

But during the Trail’s closing, about 25,000 cars and trucks per day that enter downtown Toledo from either the Trail or the Downtown exit from northbound I-75 will be forced to use other routes. The closing will also last through what is expected to be a busy weekend in the city, with the Adams Street Zombie Crawl in UpTown and the Toledo Walleye opener on Saturday expected to draw close to 25,000 people combined.

ODOT plans to direct freeway motorists north on I-75 to the Detroit Avenue interchange, then south on Detroit and east on Monroe Street to return downtown.

The city hast not yet posted official detour routes.

Erie Street is not available as an alternate because it remains closed north of the Erie Street Market for Gateway-related reconstruction. Lafayette also is closed on either side of Erie.

City leaders are working with Toledo police “to make sure than an officer will be able to help direct traffic” and plan to post additional signs, Ms. Hartman said.

Motorists who can steer clear of the closest alternative routes, however, would be wise to do so.

West Toledoans’ normal commute using the southbound I-75 exit to Washington Street will remain open, but drivers may find they have a lot of extra company in the form of traffic heading back downtown on southbound I-75 from Detroit Avenue.

West-side commuters headed to such destinations as One Government Center, the courthouses, or the SeaGate buildings should consider taking northbound I-75 to southbound I-280, then exit at Greenbelt Parkway (State Rt. 25) to reach the northern part of downtown.

That route also bypasses ongoing water main replacement that closes lanes on Erie Street.

From Wood County, crossing the Maumee River somewhere other than the I-75 DiSalle Bridge may be the best way to reach downtown while the I-75 exit at the Trail is closed.

To use the Anthony Wayne Bridge, exit at Miami Street and take that north to Fassett and Oak streets to reach Woodville Road. Better yet to reach the north side of downtown, take Miami, First, Oak, and Front streets and turn left onto Main Street to use the Martin Luther King, Jr. Bridge.

Commuters from South Toledo and nearby points who normally take the Trail face the most challenging situation.

Broadway is the most obvious alternative, but it’s likely to choke with detouring traffic from South Avenue onward into downtown.

From farther out, taking I-475 to reach I-75 — either into Perrysburg to use the Miami exit off I-75, or north and east via Sylvania and the Jeep Split — may be advantageous. Such end runs may not be much faster, but they may well be less aggravating.

