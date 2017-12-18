Sylvania hikes water rates

Sylvania city residents will have a steeper water bills for the second time in three years in 2018.

Sylvania City Council unanimously approved an ordinance Monday that would increase the average customer's monthly bill by $9.70, or 19.97 percent, starting Jan. 25.

An ordinance passed Monday would raise the average Sylvania customer's monthly water bill by close to 20 percent, starting Jan. 25. Enlarge

A typical ratepayer using 5,000 gallons of water and wastewater service a month would pay $58.25, up from $48.55. The increase will affect more than 7,000 homes and businesses in the city of Sylvania and a small portion of Sylvania Township.

The basic monthly rate per 1,000 gallons will rise from $9.71 to $11.65, but the typical Sylvania household uses five times that much, said Kevin Aller, the city’s Director of Public Service.

Combined with an increase that took effect early last year, the typical Sylvania monthly water bill will have risen by nearly $18 in two years. The increase in 2016 was the first in Sylvania since 2006.

Several factors are forcing the rate increases, Mr. Aller said.

Sylvania buys all of its drinking water from the city of Toledo, which has been increasing its costs as it completes $500 million in treatment-system upgrades required by the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency. The city’s contract with Toledo’s water system expires in 2028.

Sylvania itself, meanwhile, has to pay for developing its own, EPA-mandated asset-management plan that identifies any weak spots in its water system or other critical assets that need to be repaired. The city will hire an outside consulting firm to complete this task, Mr. Aller said.

While Sylvania is hopeful that a regional bulk water system with Toledo and surrounding communities comes to fruition, Mr. Aller said, the increases are designed to provide funding to start planning and design for a new water intake and treatment system if the regional proposal falls apart.

Mayor Craig Stough thanked council for passing the ordinance increasing the city’s water rates. He said he received “very good indications” from Toledo’s mayor-elect, Wade Kapszukiewicz, that the regional water proposal should pass but added that there are no assurances.

“There’s a ways to go on this but to continue the stance that we are prepared to go our separate way will help Toledo see that they need to corporate regionally rather than stand pat and think that things aren’t going to change,” Mr. Stough said.

Contact Javonte Anderson at janderson@theblade.com, 419-724-6065, or on Twitter @JavonteA.