Kapszukiewicz names law and communications directors

Mayor-elect Wade Kapszukiewicz said Tuesday he intends to appoint unsuccessful judicial candidate Dale Emch as law director, a move that will make Mr. Emch the city’s first new law director in a decade.

Mr. Kapszukiewicz has postponed previously announced plans to unveil the rest of his 22nd floor team, saying he’s still in negotiations with the person he wants as his chief of staff.

Mr. Emch, 53, will replace Adam Loukx as the head of the city’s law department. Mr. Loukx, 53, was promoted from general counsel to law director by Mayor Carty Finkbeiner in 2008, and was kept as law director through mayors Mike Bell, D. Michael Collins, and Paula Hicks-Hudson.

“Dale is extraordinarily bright and has shown an ability to succeed in new and different challenges,” Mr. Kapszukiewicz said, citing his careers as a journalist and a lawyer.

Mr. Loukx is being asked to stay on in the law department in a position that has not yet been determined, Mr. Kapszukiewicz said.

“Adam has a lot of talent and knowledge and I think very highly of his legal mind so we want to keep him in the law department. I felt the law department needed new leadership,” Mr. Kapszukiewicz said.

Mr. Kapszukiewicz on Tuesday also announced Blade staff writer Ignazio Messina will serve as his director of communications. The mayor-elect said neither Mr. Emch — although he ran as an endorsed Democrat for judge — nor Mr. Messina are political operatives.

“Ignazio is apolitical. He’s definitely not a partisan, not a part of anyone’s political machine. Dale is also someone no one would confuse with a political operative. I am looking for talent where it may be found,” Mr. Kapszukiewicz said.

Mr. Emch said he felt honored to be selected, calling the job a “tremendous responsibility.”

“When I was on the campaign trail this year the public service bug really bit. I enjoyed speaking to the public, about the opioid epidemic, about domestic violence,” Mr. Emch said. “I’m excited to join the mayor elect’s team. I’ve known him for close to 20 years. I’ve always found him to be an exceptionally intelligent person who cares about the community. … On top of that I think he’s good at the political side.”

Mr. Emch lost a race for Toledo Municipal Court to endorsed Republican Nicole Khoury on Nov. 7. He has been in private practice as a lawyer since 2006. From 1998 to 2005 he was a reporter and editor at The Blade.

Mr. Emch is married to Blade Assistant Managing Editor Kim Bates. He also worked for newspapers in Fort Wayne, Ind., Anderson, S.C., and Mansfield, Ohio. Mr. Emch received his law degree from the University of Toledo in 2005.

Mr. Messina, 41, said he gave The Blade his resignation notice Tuesday. He stepped aside as The Blade’s city hall reporter in the past several weeks when he became a candidate for joining the incoming city administration.

“I’m very excited about joining the new administration and this new opportunity,” Mr. Messina said.

Mr. Messina, of West Toledo, was born in Manhattan and grew up in the New York borough of Queens. He received a bachelor of science degree in journalism from St. John's University in New York City.

Mr. Messina has worked in two stints for The Blade, from 1998 to 2000 and then from 2003 until the present. During the period between his Blade employments he was a senior editor covering programming for Cablevision Magazine and worked as a freelance journalist in New York City.

After rejoining The Blade, Mr. Messina covered education and then city hall. During his 10 years as city hall reporter, Mr. Messina was a watchdog of municipal government, won several awards, and traveled to China and Germany to cover former Mayor Mike Bell’s economic development trips.

In the recent campaign for mayor, Mr. Messina uncovered the city’s misaccounting of $8 million in city funds that had sat idle from 2011 to 2016.

Outside of work, Mr. Messina said he spends time going to his 9-year-old daughter’s basketball and soccer games.

Mr. Emch will be paid $104,000 a year and Mr. Messina will be paid $70,000 a year.

In a speech to the Toledo Regional Chamber of Commerce last Wednesday Mr. Kapszukiewicz said he would announce his 22nd floor team on Tuesday. Later the campaign moved the planned announcement to Wednesday. He also described the person who has been recruited as his chief of staff as a 39-year-old, African-American woman.

He said Tuesday he hopes to close negotiations with his candidate for chief of staff, but said it’s possible it might not work out.

Mr. Kapszukiewicz, the Lucas County treasurer, takes office Jan. 2, succeeding Paula Hicks-Hudson, whom he defeated on Nov. 7.

Contact Tom Troy at tomtroy@theblade.com, 419-724-6058, or on Twitter @TomFTroy.