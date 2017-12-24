Christmas Eve brings 3-4 inches of snow to Toledo area

We should thank a low-pressure system from the Plains states for our White Christmas, according to the National Weather Service.

The system that came Sunday afternoon from the west-northwest brought about two inches of snow accumulation by Sunday evening, with another inch or two expected to fall by 2 to 3 a.m. Monday, according to the weather service.

Snow collects on the branches of a tree on Eastern Ave. in Toledo December 24. The Blade/Amy E. Voigt

Enlarge | Buy This Image

The system brought enough moisture to develop the snow after a cold front that came from Canada on Wednesday chilled the air to the freezing temperatures, Brian Mitchell, a NWS meteorologist in Cleveland, said.

Hazardous driving conditions swept across New England, the Great Plains, and the Midwest. Out west, the Rocky Mountains also have been pounded this weekend.

The storm system attacking the Mississippi River and to the east started in Nebraska, swept across Iowa and dumped several inches of snow on Chicago. Aside from a lake-effect dump of as much as 4 inches, accumulation in the nation’s third-largest city will be slightly less than predicted, said Ricky Castro, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service. It’s headed for the East Coast Sunday night to dump more through midday on Christmas.

More than 60 million people live in areas that are under winter weather alerts, which includes advisories, warnings and lake-effect snow warnings.

A city salt truck, right lane, makes its way down N. Summit St. while snow continues to fall on December 24. The Blade/Amy E. Voigt

Enlarge | Buy This Image

Lucas County Sheriff John Tharp on Sunday declared a Level One snow emergency, indicating roads are hazardous with icy and drifting snow and motorists are urged to use caution.

Toledo-area law enforcement agencies also reported vehicles sliding off roads and into ditches.

But it’s a welcome site for snow-lovers in a season short on the white stuff — just over 2 inches previously in Chicago, Mr. Castro said.

“It’s a more wintry feel for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, with a cold week ahead,” Mr. Castro said.

No injuries or deaths had been reported because of the weather, but travel was hazardous. Most of Indiana was under winter weather advisory with officials urging motorists to stay put unless they absolutely had to travel. Northern Indiana was expecting up to 5 inches with slightly less in the southern part of the state.

Certain narrow bands in upstate New York could see major snowfall totals of 2 feet or more because of lake-effect enhancement. The National Weather Service forecast for the area included totals as high as 50 inches in specific parts.

In addition, a new storm system is moving into the Pacific Northwest with up to 2 inches of snow expected in Seattle and a mix of ice and snow in Portland, Ore., on Christmas Day.

O’Hare and Midway international airports in Chicago were reporting minor delays averaging 15 minutes. Arriving flights at O’Hare were delayed by an average of 80 minutes by late in the afternoon Sunday. Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport was experiencing gate delays of about 15 minutes.

According to FlightAware, more than 3,100 flights arriving in, departing from or operating within the United States were delayed as of 5:30 p.m. Sunday.

Snow collects on the branches of a tree in front of the SeaGate Center as snow continues to fall on December 24. The Blade/Amy E. Voigt

Enlarge | Buy This Image

At Toledo Express Airport, departures and arrivals were delayed during the late afternoon and early evening.

New England could get up to 8 inches of snow. Forecasters say the storm will sweep across the region late Sunday until midday on Christmas. Strong winds are predicted for Massachusetts, Connecticut, and Rhode Island with gusts up to 65 mph.

“Along the cost, New York could end up with wet snow, but areas inland could see substantial snowfall,” Mr. Castro said.

Mountain areas in parts of Colorado, Montana, and Wyoming received more than 1 foot of snow, which started Saturday. It was good news for holiday skiers and resorts which have struggled with a slow start this season.

But it meant a heightened warning of avalanches in higher elevations outside of ski areas.

On Monday, it will stop snowing in the Toledo area by about 3 a.m. The sky will remain overcast until the late afternoon, at which time it will be partly sunny, with temperature highs in the lower 20s, according to the weather service.

It will be breezy on Monday, with westerly winds between 15 and 25 mph and wind gusts reaching 35 mph, which will create low wind chills of close to zero.

Toledo had an inch of show on Christmas Day, 2016, Mr. Mitchell said.

Mike Sigov contributed to this report.