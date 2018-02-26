Kapszukiewicz administration forms recreation task force

Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz is forming a task force that will spend six months assessing Toledo’s recreational facilities and programs.

The goal is to find areas where the city and its community partners can improve when it comes to sports, pools, playgrounds and more, Legislative Director Gretchen DeBacker said.

Ms. DeBacker said the task force is part of the mayor’s “top-to-bottom” assessment of city departments, boards, commissions, and services, but it’s also in response to community feedback gathered since Mr. Kapszukiewicz was elected mayor.

“This particular idea was something that we heard in a number of the mayoral roundtables that we hosted as part of the transition,” she said.

The group is lead by Sylvania native and former NFL punter Brandon Fields and his wife Katie Fields, who together run the Brandon and Katie Fields Youth Fitness Fund to encourage kids to live a healthy, active lifestyle. The task force leadership also includes University of Toledo’s senior associate athletic director Kelly Andrews and former NBA player and Bowsher High School graduate Dennis Hopson.

“My involvement from a UT perspective is to work with some of our folks on campus who that is really their specialty, to tap into some of the folks on our campus who work in the recreation field and have a ground level knowledge of the issues,” Ms. Andrews said.

Ms. DeBacker said she hopes the task force will have up to 25 members from businesses, nonprofits, and community groups. She wants to see representatives from the YMCA, Toledo Public Schools, Washington Local Schools, and Metroparks Toledo, as well as coaches, neighborhood groups, and recreation leagues.

“We’re reaching out into the community and trying to get every constituency at the table,” she said. “Any and all activities as it relates to recreation for kids and young adults, we want them at the table.”

It is a volunteer task force, so its members do not get paid, she said.

Ms. DeBacker said the mayor wants to better understand the city’s responsibility when it comes to recreation programs and facilities, and she is hopeful the task force can determine what should be city offerings and what should be left to private or nonprofit partners to operate.

The group will use a $25,000 study commissioned in 2013 to analyze the city’s parks system and recreation programs as a starting point, she added.

Ms. Andrews said recreational opportunities for Toledo children and adults are important because they provide health benefits and an outlet for leisure activities.

“I think people evaluate those kinds of offerings when they’re considering staying in and or relocating to the city,” she said.

The task force intends to prepare a report to present its findings and recommendations to Mayor Kapszukiewicz once its work is complete.

“Hopefully that will drive our action moving forward,” Ms. DeBacker said.

Contact Sarah Elms at selms@theblade.com, 419-724-6103, or on Twitter @BySarahElms.