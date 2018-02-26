State lawmakers unveil project wish list

COLUMBUS — Ohio lawmakers on Monday provided the first glimpse at the next capital budget that will invest $2.6 billion into bricks-and-mortar projects and technological upgrades across the state over the next two years.

The newly introduced, borrowing-fueled wish list promises $500,000 toward the planned $40 million expansion of the SeaGate Convention Centre in Toledo. That’s a fraction of the $10 million that the county sought as part of the Toledo Regional Chamber of Commerce’s “white paper” of regional priorities.

It was by far the largest ticket item sought by the chamber. The project would involve renovations to the existing convention center space and construction of a new ballroom.

The pact includes $1 million for the Toledo Museum of Art, a fifth of the $5 million sought, for museum renovations to the Glass Crafts Building, new elevators, and creation of an Art Support Building.

Plans for a new large-screen format theater at Imagination Station would get a $1 million boost, but that’s a third of what the project sought.

Toledo’s Valentine Theatre, meanwhile, would get $400,000 out of the just over $1 million it wanted for a new acoustical shell, audio enhancements, and additional portable risers.

While the overall capital budget is about the same size as the last two-year plan, the amount of money available for local community priorities was a little smaller this time at roughly $146 million. These priorities are often set at the local level and pitched as spurring economic development.

Despite the convention center shortfall, state Sen. Randy Gardner (R., Bowling Green) said Lucas and Wood counties fared better as a whole in this capital budget cycle than it did in the last.

“We worked hard to provide our fair share of state support in this capital budget,” he said. “Having said that, there are levels of disappointment in that some projects are not receiving as much as we would like. The convention center is an example of that. It’s a dynamic project that will build on the momentum in the city of Toledo and the region.”

Pete Gerken, president of the Lucas County Commissioners, said he was happy that the convention center project received what it did. The county had personally pitched the project to legislative leaders.

“We’re committed to making the project happen,” he said. “Everybody out there had projects that didn’t get funded. We would have liked more, but this is better than not. It shows to the people of Lucas County that we can present a good project and receive funding. It’s been a while since we’ve done that.”

Sen. Edna Brown (D., Toledo) said she was happy that her top priorities received at least some funding.

“We were told up front that [the convention center] would not get all it wanted,” she said. “The money is just not there. But I had my fingers crossed and was very optimistic that they would get some help.”

The plan emphasizes nearly $222 million in projects to build out infrastructure related to the state’s opioid addiction crisis, mental health treatment, youth services, developmental disabilities, and women’s health initiatives. The amount set aside for those human services is roughly double that provided in the prior plan.

This includes $20 million for which county mental health and addiction boards can compete for funding for local projects related to the opioid crisis.

Senate President Larry Obhof (R., Medina) said the additional funding targeting the opioid crisis is not a reflection of the state having scaled back too much in the past in terms of mental health infrastructure. The state has been criticized by some, particularly during this election cycle, for closing mental hospitals.

“I don’t think it’s a question of whether the state has scaled back previously,” he said. “I think this is a recognition from the members of both the House and the Senate and people in the administration that that is one of our priorities this time. “

The plan includes $600 million for K-12 school construction and renovation along with $483 million for public colleges and universities.

The University of Toledo is slated to receive a total of $21 million, the largest chunks of which are for renovations to the North Engineering Lab and for building automation, mechanical, weatherproofing, and electrical system upgrades.

Bowling Green State University would receive $20 million, $16.7 million of which is dedicated to renovations of its technology building.

Road, bridge, water, storm sewer, and other public works projects statewide would see $514 million.

Hearings will begin on Tuesday in both chambers. The goal is to have the spending plan on Gov. John Kasich’s desk before the end of March.

The Toledo chamber submitted 30 proposals in its “white paper,” designed to present a united front to lawmakers as to priorities for Lucas and Wood counties. The list, however, was again much longer than the amount of funding allocated to the region for community projects.

Among other northwest Ohio projects that would receive funding are:

Wood County Senior Center, $1.6 million of $2 million sought for construction of a new center in collaboration with the BGSU Optimal Aging Institute.

Perrysburg Heights Community Center, $450,000 of $500,000 requested toward construction of a multi-purpose room.

Toledo’s Danny Thomas Park, $400,000 of the $700,000 sought for redevelopment of an Old South End park.

Comprehensive Advocacy Center for Victims of Domestic Violence, $375,000 out of $1.2 million sought for its Cocoon shelter.

National Museum of the Great Lakes expansion, $300,000 of the $1.2 million requested for new traveling exhibit space and other improvements.

Sauder Village in Archbold, $200,000 out of $800,000 sought for further development of its Walk Through Time educational experience.

Great Lakes Museum of National History at the Toledo Zoo, $200,000 of the $1 million sought to renovate the 1938 WPA Museum of Science building for exhibit space and creation of an indoor theater.

Maumee’s Wolcott House Heritage Center, $200,000 of $1.5 million requested.

Contact Jim Provance at jprovance@theblade.com or 614-221-0496.