Toledo Area Water Authority meetings

March 1: Bowsher High School, 2200 Arlington Ave., 5:30-7:30 p.m.
March 8: East Toledo Family Center, 1020 Varland Ave., 5:30-7:30 p.m.
March 15: Sanger Branch Library, 3030 W. Central Ave., 6-7:30 p.m.
March 22: Friendship Park Community Center, 2930 131st St., 6-8 p.m.
March 26: Gesu Sullivan Center, 2049 Parkside Blvd., 6-7:30 p.m.
March 29: Nexus Healthcare, 1415 Jefferson Ave., 5:30-7:30 p.m.
Guidelines: Please keep your comments smart and civil. Don't attack other readers personally, and keep your language decent. Comments that violate these standards, or our privacy statement or visitor's agreement, are subject to being removed and commenters are subject to being banned. To post comments, you must be a registered user on toledoblade.com. To find out more, please visit the FAQ.