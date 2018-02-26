Monday, Feb 26, 2018
Toledo Area Water Authority meetings

March 1: Bowsher High School, 2200 Arlington Ave., 5:30-7:30 p.m.

March 8: East Toledo Family Center, 1020 Varland Ave., 5:30-7:30 p.m.

March 15: Sanger Branch Library, 3030 W. Central Ave., 6-7:30 p.m.

March 22: Friendship Park Community Center, 2930 131st St., 6-8 p.m.

March 26: Gesu Sullivan Center, 2049 Parkside Blvd., 6-7:30 p.m.

March 29: Nexus Healthcare, 1415 Jefferson Ave., 5:30-7:30 p.m.

