Local law enforcement receives animal cruelty training

Area law enforcement officers got a refresher course Tuesday in animal cruelty law.

The free training provided by Humane State, a program of the Humane Society of the United States, focused on an overview of Ohio animal cruelty laws and tips and tools for investigating cases while stressing the proven link between animal cruelty and all sorts of other crimes.

“The research has been there for decades, but we’ve kind of missed this link for a long time in law enforcement,” said presenter Lt. Mike Gabrielson, a consultant for the humane society and an officer with the Kettering, Ohio, department. “It’s really only the last few years that law enforcement has really started to recognize it. ... Whatever is broken in someone’s brain that allows them to form the intent and go out and harm an animal, it’s not a big step for them to harm a person.”

Lieutenant Gabrielson’s previous experience going undercover to investigate a dogfighting ring prompted his special interest in animal cruelty enforcement.

“I can still hear it and see it in my head, there’s no question,” he said. “That’s what led me down this path. ... People who abuse animals are dangerous and are a threat to society.”

Thirty-nine officers from various agencies attended the training in Veterans Hall at Owens Community College. The training was the second of five around the state to be conducted this week.

“We’ve been trying to make Ohio more humane for a number of years,” said Corey Roscoe, Ohio director for HSUS. “We’ve had a lot of changes [in the law] in a short amount of time.”

While the humane society continues to work to strengthen Ohio animal laws, it says it’s also important that current laws are being enforced as much as possible.

“We definitely want to help enforcement of existing code, and providing training and resources goes hand-in-hand with that,” Ms. Roscoe said.

Lt. Kevin Braun, who leads the community services section of the Toledo Police Department, was one of four Glass City officers attending the training. He said his division has become a go-to contact for area animal agencies and concerned residents.

“Any opportunity we get to get some more training, learn a little more about this topic, we want to take advantage of it,” he said.

The division has been working to improve communication with other agencies about animal issues, and the training was an important reminder that animal cruelty is often not the only issue at hand.

An animal cruelty call “should be a red flag,” Lieutenant Braun said. “Any officers who go out and investigate that, their antenna should go up and they should be paying attention to what else could be happening at that property.”

The second half of the seminar concentrated on dogfighting and cockfighting. Lieutenant Gabrielson said there’s always much more animal fighting activity than what is being investigated.

“They’re out there, trust me,” he said. “In an urban area like this with access to a rural area immediately outside of it, and with I-75, this is absolutely a corridor for animal fighters.”

Humane State will return to Ohio in mid-April for a series of seminars geared toward animal shelter and rescue operations.

