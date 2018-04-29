Monday, Apr 30, 2018
One of America's Great Newspapers ~ Toledo, Ohio
Local

Owner of Twin Oaks Lanes apologizes to Islamic leaders

BLADE STAFF
Published on
  • n4twinoaks-jpg-1

    Kuhnle25 Twin Oaks Lanes, located at 2816 West Sylvania Avenue, is pictured Tuesday, April 24, 2018, in Toledo. THE BLADE/KATIE RAUSCH

    THE BLADE/KATIE RAUSCH
    Buy This Image

  • CTY-PRAYER29-1

    Imam Talal Eid of the Islamic Center of Greater Toledo.

    THE BLADE
    Buy This Image

The owner of Twin Oaks Lanes, targeted by a boycott after bigoted social media posts were widely shared, met with local Islamic leaders on Saturday to attempt to end the controversy. 

Jeff Kuhnle sat down with Imam Talal Eid of the Islamic Center of Greater Toledo at the bowling alley and talked about their differences and concerns.

“Everything went wonderful,” Mr. Kuhnle said. “I think everything was handled nicely.”

Mr. Kuhnle apologized for his posts, which repeatedly featured hateful language and graphic insults directed toward Muslims. He said his apology was accepted. 

“He did more than I expected,” Imam Eid said. “Him and his wife were so friendly, so now we are friends. We are working to invite them to the Islamic Center, where we’ll have a reception for them.” 

Related Items , , ,
Click to comment

Quis autem vel eum iure reprehenderit qui in ea voluptate velit esse quam nihil molestiae consequatur, vel illum qui dolorem?

Temporibus autem quibusdam et aut officiis debitis aut rerum necessitatibus saepe eveniet.

Copyright © 2018 Toledo Blade

To Top

Fetching stories…