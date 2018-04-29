Owner of Twin Oaks Lanes apologizes to Islamic leaders

The owner of Twin Oaks Lanes, targeted by a boycott after bigoted social media posts were widely shared, met with local Islamic leaders on Saturday to attempt to end the controversy.

Jeff Kuhnle sat down with Imam Talal Eid of the Islamic Center of Greater Toledo at the bowling alley and talked about their differences and concerns.

“Everything went wonderful,” Mr. Kuhnle said. “I think everything was handled nicely.”

Mr. Kuhnle apologized for his posts, which repeatedly featured hateful language and graphic insults directed toward Muslims. He said his apology was accepted.

“He did more than I expected,” Imam Eid said. “Him and his wife were so friendly, so now we are friends. We are working to invite them to the Islamic Center, where we’ll have a reception for them.”