What to expect on your commute: The Blade's Road Warrior, 4/29

Each week during the construction season, The Blade’s Road Warrior highlights the major construction projects in Toledo and the surrounding area, noting where delays are worst and suggesting alternate routes.

The second site for this year’s Toledo Waterways Initiative work in downtown Toledo is scheduled to get going Monday.

The intersection of Jefferson Avenue and Superior Street is slated to close in all directions for excavation of a shaft linking the sewer main along Jefferson with a sewage tunnel under Superior.

The streets’ reopening is scheduled for Halloween. Access to the block of Superior just south of the Huntington Center will be maintained via Monroe Street.

Construction of a similar shaft began last week at Superior and Jackson streets, closing northbound Superior and westbound Jackson to through traffic.

1. I-75: Reconstruction and widening between I-475 and Lagrange closes all ramps at Jeep Parkway except the northbound exit, plus southbound entrance at Phillips. Detour to nearby interchanges. ProMedica Parkway ramp at eastbound I-475 leads to I-75 southbound only. Off-peak lane closings possible on I-75 through the zone.

2. I-75: Nighttime (7 p.m. to 6 a.m.) lane closings at Indiana for bridge reconstruction. Southbound exit to Washington Street reduced to one lane.

3. I-475: Nighttime (7 p.m. to 6 a.m.) lane closings on I-475 for bridge painting at Rushland, which is closed through Wednesday.

4. State Rts. 51 (Monroe), 65 (Summit): Lanes closed on Monroe between Collingwood and Summit and on Summit between Monroe and Lafayette for resurfacing.

5. State Rt. 25 (Erie, Spielbusch/Michigan): Lane closings on Erie from Lafayette to Cherry and on Spielbusch/Michigan from Cherry to Madison Avenue for street resurfacing. Side streets may have lane closings or detours in the area.

6. Bancroft Street: Lane closings, Westwood to Secor, for street reconstruction.

7. State Rt. 51 (Monroe): Lane closings, Talmadge to Harvest, for water line work.

8. Matzinger Road: Eastbound lane closed between Enterprise and Benore through May 18 for resurfacing. Detour via Enterprise, Alexis, and Benore.

9. U.S. 20/23: Nighttime lane closings, East Boundary to Lime City, for resurfacing.

10. State Rt. 51: Varying lane closings between Wheeling and Lemoyne, including the I-280 interchange area, for traffic signal work. Work hours will be 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. through Friday.

11. State Rt. 2 (Navarre): Lane closings, Willard to Coyne, for pavement repair and resurfacing through late June.

12. U.S. 24: Lane closings possible at Monclova Road for intersection work.

13. State Rt. 120 (Central): Lane closings near Talmadge for intersection reconstruction.

OFF THE MAP

I-75 (Ohio): Reduced speed limits and nighttime lane closings through Findlay for reconstruction and widening. Northbound exit to U.S. 68/State Rt. 15 closed until 2020. Lane closings south of Findlay, between the State Rt. 235 and Bentley Road interchanges, for bridge work and pavement repair. Variable nighttime (8 p.m. to 6 a.m.) lane closings, State Rt. 582 to Hancock County Road 99, for crack sealing through early May.

U.S. 23/30: Bridge work requires lane closings at State Rt. 53, near Upper Sandusky, starting Monday.

State Rt. 2: Lane closings just west of the Edison Bridge for slope repair. Westbound exit to State Rt. 269 is closed; use State Rt. 53 instead.

State Rt. 163: The Port Clinton drawbridge is closed for rehabilitation through June 14. Use State Rt. 2 instead.

Contact David Patch at dpatch@theblade.com or 419-724-6094.