Independence Day celebrations abound in northwest Ohio

Plenty of activities are planned to help you get in a patriotic frame of mind, starting well before July 4. Here’s a look at many of the holiday-related event you’ll find in the region in the coming week.

People watch the fireworks during the Star Spangled Celebration at Centennial Terrace in Sylvania in 2017. The Blade

Enlarge | Buy This Image

SATURDAY

● Fostoria: Independence Day Celebration at Foundation Park (1225 S. Union St.). Festivities starting at 5 p.m., fireworks at dusk.

● Harry Potter Night at Hensville Park: The Mud Hens play the Louisville Bats at 7:05 p.m. Fireworks after the game. Also: Hensville Live! postgame concert featuring Zodiac Click at 9:30 p.m.

● Holland/​Springfield Freedom Celebration: Festivities from 2 to 10 p.m. at Community Homecoming Park (7807 Angola Rd., Holland) including face painting, food, a 21 and older beer garden, and fireworks starting at dusk. Free parking and admission.

● Luna Pier Freedom Festival: Entertainment throughout the afternoon. Fireworks at dusk off of the lakefront in Luna Pier, Mich..

● Swanton Fireworks Fest: Music, food, and family fun at Swanton High School at 6 p.m. Fireworks at dusk.

● Toledo Farmers Market: Toledo’s largest outdoor farmers market at 8 a.m. at Erie Street Market.

● Woodville 4th of July Celebration: Kiddie and grand parades at noon on Saturday beginning at Cherry Street, entertainment throughout the afternoon and evening, and fireworks starting around 10 p.m.

● Yoga at Fleetwood’s: Free community yoga at Hensville Park at 11 a.m.

SUNDAY

● Clyde, Ohio, Festivities and Fireworks: 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. at Community Park.

● Hensville Park: Inflatable theme park at 4:30 p.m., free with a Mud Hens ticket. The Mud Hens play the Louisville Bats at 6:05 p.m. Fireworks after the game. Also: Hensville Live! postgame concert featuring Nashville Crush at 8:30 p.m.

● Yoga at Fleetwood’s: Free community yoga at Hensville Park at 11 a.m.

MONDAY

● Hensville Park: The Mud Hens play the Columbus Clippers at 7:05 p.m.

TUESDAY

● Bowling Green Community Fireworks: Fireworks starting at dusk (around 10 p.m.) at the BGSU Intramural fields near Doyt Perry Stadium. (Rain date Thursday.)

● Defiance Community Fireworks: Diehl Park (901 Wemor Drive) in Defiance. Carnival rides, music, and food; fireworks at dusk.

● Findlay: 4 to 11 p.m. at Hancock County Fairgrounds (1017 E. Sandusky Street); live music and food vendors, fireworks at 10 p.m. Flag City July 4th Parade on Main Street at Marathon at 11 a.m. on July 4.

● Fremont: Fireworks at dusk at Walsh Park (754 Morrison St.).

● Monroe: Fireworks at dusk at Sterling State Park

● Oak Harbor, Ohio: Celebrate along the Portage River in downtown Oak Harbor. Food vendors, entertainment, giant inflatables, royal duck race, and more beginning at 5 p.m. Fireworks at dusk.

● Rock ‘N’ Blast at Hensville Park: The Mud Hens play the Columbus Clippers at 7:05 p.m. Rock ‘N’ Blast, the largest fireworks show in Fifth Third Field history, after the game. Also: Hensville Live! postgame concert featuring Amelia Airharts at 9:30 p.m.

● Sylvania Star-Spangled Celebration: 7 p.m. to midnight at Centennial Terrace (5773 Centennial Rd.). Live entertainment by 56DAZE. Fireworks about 10 p.m. Admission is $5; children 12 and under $3; parking is $5 a car. No carry-in food or beverages permitted. Fireworks can also be viewed from Sylvania Pacesetter Park (8801 Sylvania-Metamora Rd.); parking is $5 per car. Families are encouraged to bring their own blankets or lawn chairs to Pacesetter Park. Concessions will be available.

● Uptown Maumee: Family picnic from 5 to 9 p.m. featuring live music, carnival games, and food vendors. Fireworks over the Fort Meigs Memorial Bridge around 10 p.m.

● Wauseon: Food vendors and entertainment starting at 5 p.m. at Biddle Park. Fireworks at dusk.

Heidi Shea, of Sylvania, dressed for the occasion at the Toledo Skyway Marina in July 2017 to watch the fireworks in east Toledo. The Blade

Enlarge | Buy This Image

WEDNESDAY

● Fireworks Cruise: Sandpiper Boat will depart Promenade Park at 7 p.m. for a two-hour cruise with pizza, pop, and water provided. The cost is $50 per ticket.

● Fort Meigs Independence Day 1813: Celebration from noon to 5 p.m. at Fort Meigs (29100 W. River Rd., Perrysburg). Re-creation of the original 1813 Independence Day at 2 p.m. Admission is $10 for adults, $5 for students, and free for those under 5.

● Hensville Park: Performance by the Grape Smugglers at 6 p.m. followed by free fireworks viewing party.

● Lakeside, Ohio: Fireworks from 9:45 to 10:30 p.m. at the Lakeside Dock. (Rain date Thursday.)

● Light Up the Point at Cedar Point: A full day of fun culminating in a fireworks display around 10:30 p.m. at Cedar Point.

● Middlegrounds Metropark: Watch the downtown fireworks and camp out under the stars. You can still register for a camping spot by calling 419-407-9723. Space is limited. $55 for a family of five.

● Napoleon Parks and Recreation 4th of July Celebration: Fireworks at Glenwood Park at 10 p.m. There are other activities from Monday through Wednesday.

● Port Clinton: Daylong events end with fireworks at 10 p.m. best viewed from Waterworks Park or City Beach.

● ProMedica Summer Concert Series at Promenade Park: The Classic Rock Experience at 6:15 p.m. followed by the Toledo Symphony at 9 p.m. Fireworks starting at 10:05. The show is free. No outside food or beverages are allowed but food and drink will be available for purchase. Rooftop viewing parties at Holy Toledo Rooftop at 6 p.m., Fleetwood’s Rooftop at 6 p.m., and at the Heights. (Tickets available for all three online.)

● Put-in-Bay: Fireworks at dusk, around 10 p.m. Best viewing locations are on the Perry’s Victory lawn and along the seawall.

● Sauder Village Old Fashioned 4th of July Weekend: A weekend of old-fashioned activities like hand-cranked ice cream and patriotic songs on the reed organ. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. from Wednesday through July 7 at Sauder Village. Starting at 11 a.m. July 4, the U.S. District Court Naturalization Ceremony will be help on the Village Green.

● Tiffin: Family fun for all ages from noon to 10:30 p.m. at Hedges Boyer Park (491 Coe St.). Eric Sowers band playing from 6 to 10 p.m. with fireworks to follow.

● Waterville’s Red White and Boom Festival: Live entertainment, food, and more from 6 to 9 p.m. at Waterville Primary School (457 Sycamore Lane). Fireworks at 10 p.m.

JULY 7

● Oregon BoomFest: Live entertainment, food, drink, and activities at Oak Shade Grove (3624 Seaman Rd.) starting at 6:15 p.m. Fireworks to follow a performance by featured artist Lou Gramm after dark.