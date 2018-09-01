Man shot and killed in Bryan

The Blade
Enlarge | Buy This Image
BRYAN — A man was shot and killed in Bryan late Friday, according to Bryan police.
Officers responded at 8:53 p.m. after receiving a report of a shooting in the 800 block of Bryan Street.
Richard Richards Jr., age 50, of 921 E. Bryan St., was found with at least one gunshot wound.
There was no word of arrests.
Bryan police said more details would be released next week.
Guidelines: Please keep your comments smart and civil. Don't attack other readers personally, and keep your language decent. Comments that violate these standards, or our privacy statement or visitor's agreement, are subject to being removed and commenters are subject to being banned. To post comments, you must be a registered user on toledoblade.com. To find out more, please visit the FAQ.