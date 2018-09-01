Saturday, Sep 01, 2018
Man shot and killed in Bryan

BRYAN — A man was shot and killed in Bryan late Friday, according to Bryan police.

Officers responded at 8:53 p.m. after receiving a report of a shooting in the 800 block of Bryan Street.

Richard Richards Jr., age 50, of 921 E. Bryan St., was found with at least one gunshot wound.

There was no word of arrests.

Bryan police said more details would be released next week.

