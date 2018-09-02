Labor Day parade kicks off at 9 a.m.

People representing various labor unions from across the region will take to downtown Toledo streets Monday morning for the annual Labor Day parade.
The parade is scheduled to step off at 9 a.m. at Summit and Monroe streets. Its route travels north on Summit, west on Adams Street, and south on Huron Street to its end at Monroe Street. The parade is expected to last 1½ hours.
