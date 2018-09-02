Monday, Sep 03, 2018
Labor Day parade kicks off at 9 a.m.

    Members of Ironworkers Local 55 participate in last year's Labor Day festivities in Toledo.

    The Blade/Jetta Fraser
    UAW Region 2-B members participate in last year's Labor Day parade in Toledo.

    The Blade/Jetta Fraser
People representing various labor unions from across the region will take to downtown Toledo streets Monday morning for the annual Labor Day parade.

The parade is scheduled to step off at 9 a.m. at Summit and Monroe streets. Its route travels north on Summit, west on Adams Street, and south on Huron Street to its end at Monroe Street. The parade is expected to last 1½ hours.

