Fire hydrant flushing to occur in area

The Northwestern Water and Sewer District announced it will be conducting fire hydrant flushing through October.
The flushing will occur from 8 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. on weekdays to test fire hydrants in Perrysburg Township, Rossford, Northwood, Walbridge, Lake Township, and Troy Township.
