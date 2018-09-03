Tuesday, Sep 04, 2018
Fire hydrant flushing to occur in area

The Northwestern Water and Sewer District announced it will be conducting fire hydrant flushing through October.

The flushing will occur from 8 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. on weekdays to test fire hydrants in Perrysburg Township, Rossford, Northwood, Walbridge, Lake Township, and Troy Township.

