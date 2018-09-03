A weather wish granted: Fall temps projected later this week

Harmony Sifuentes, 4, of Toledo plays in the Splash Pad Monday at Promenade Park in Toledo. THE BLADE/JEREMY WADSWORTH

Scorching temperatures in the greater Toledo area Monday, punctuated by a brief heavy thunderstorm, made people long for autumn-like weather. And they soon might get their wish.

Families visiting the downtown splash pad after the Labor Day parade were looking forward to fall.

“I like the breeze and Halloween, it’s not too hot and not too cold,” said Maranda Martin, 29, whose four children were playing in the water. “I like ‘hoodie weather.’”

“I’m a factory worker. I like the air conditioning,” said Marvel Marks, who was playing with her grandchildren and said she was looking forward to the cooler months.

Doug Marks was chasing a 2-year-old with a soggy diaper. “He loves the water. He runs through it like it’s nothing,” he said.

Temperatures in the greater Toledo area Monday reached as high as 92 as measured at the Toledo Express Airport at 3 p.m. and 4 p.m. That’s below the record 98 degrees of Sept. 3, 1953, but “way above” the normal temperature high of 80 degrees, said Dave Dombek, a senior meteorologist for AccuWeather, a private company in State College, Pa.

The highest overnight temperature was 78 degrees, as measured at the airport at 1 a.m. Monday, according to the AccuWeather. That’s “way-way” above the normal of 58 degrees, Mr. Dombek said.

In the early evening, thunderstorms hit northwest Ohio, with rain flooding some of the city’s streets, including areas near the intersection of Douglas Road and Central Avenue, where several vehicles spun out of control and slid into the ditches at about 6 p.m. Area law enforcement agencies did not report any serious-injury crashes at the time.

About that time, the National Weather Service in Cleveland issued a flash flood warning for the area, in effect until 10 p.m. Monday. By 6 p.m., up to two inches of rain had fallen, according to the weather service.

Flooding was expected to hit Oregon, Northwood, Holland, Maumee, Ottawa Hills and Harbor View, with additional rainfall of an inch or two possible.

Tuesday will be another hot and humid day, very similar to Monday, according to Mr. Dombek. As we head into Wednesday, the temperature may drop slightly, by a degree or two.

“But relief is on the way,” Mr. Dombek said. Temperatures are expected to be in the mid-70s Friday and in the low 70s on Saturday.

Staff writer Liz Skalka contributed to this report.

Contact Mike Sigov at sigov@theblade.com, 419-724-6089, or on Twitter @mikesigovblade.