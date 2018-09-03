What to expect on your commute: The Blade's Road Warrior, 9/3

Each week during the construction season, The Blade’s Road Warrior highlights the major construction projects in Toledo and the surrounding area, noting where delays are worst and where the best alternative routes are.

It’s a late time of year to be starting a street resurfacing project, but not too late -- apparently -- for a section of Central Avenue near Secor Road.

A city of Toledo paving job between Manchester Boulevard and Densmore Drive is slated to start Tuesday morning and last 120 days. That takes it to just past New Year’s Day, which is a very optimistic completion time for any such work, although the final few weeks usually involve casting new manhole jackets and painting lane stripes.

Watch out for lane closings on this section of Central, and don’t be entirely be surprised if the work isn’t quite finished when January rolls around.

As Secor Road was rebuilt through Central several years ago, I would expect the only lane closings on Secor to be left-turn lanes, but that and traffic congestion on Central could cause backups on that major cross street as well.

1. I-75: Reconstruction and widening between I-475 and Lagrange closes all ramps at Jeep Parkway except the northbound exit, plus southbound entrance at Phillips. Detour to nearby interchanges. ProMedica Parkway ramp at eastbound I-475 leads to I-75 southbound only. Off-peak lane closings possible on I-75 through the zone. Haverhill Drive closed for street reconstruction.

2. I-75: Nighttime (7 p.m. to 6 a.m.) lane closings at Indiana for bridge reconstruction. Southbound exit to Washington Street reduced to one lane.

3. State Rt. 25 (Anthony Wayne Trail): Two inbound lanes and one outbound lane closed between Western and Collingwood for bridge replacement. City Park closed on both sides of the Trail.

4. State Rt. 120 (Central): Lane closings start Tuesday between Manchester and Densmore for resurfacing through late this year.

5. State Rt. 65 (Summit): Lane closings, Lagrange to Jackson, for resurfacing.Superior Street, a potential alternative route, is partially closed at Jackson and completely closed at Jefferson for sewer construction, as are Jefferson and the westbound lanes of Jackson at those intersections.

6. Bancroft Street: Lane closings, Westwood to Secor, for street reconstruction.

7. State Rt. 51 (Monroe): Lane closings, Talmadge to Harvest, for water line work.

8. U.S. 24: Lane closings, Waterville-Monclova to Stitt, for resurfacing.

9. State Rt. 25 (Anthony Wayne Trail): One of three lanes closed between South and Glendale for repair and resurfacing until early October. A second lane may be closed between 7 p.m. and 6 a.m. nightly except Saturday nights.

10. State Rt. 579: Closed to through traffic between State Rt. 51 and Bradner Road for bridge replacement through October. Use State Rt. 2 or State Rt. 163 instead.

11. State Rt. 184 (Alexis): Lane closings for resurfacing and drainage work between Flanders and Acres roads in Sylvania through December.

OFF THE MAP

I-75 (Ohio): Nighttime lane closings possible at State Rts. 64/105 in Bowling Green for bridge work; Routes 64/105 reduced to one lane each way. Reduced speed limits and nighttime lane closings through Findlay for reconstruction and widening. Northbound exit to U.S. 68/State Rt. 15 closed until 2020. Northbound exit at U.S. 224 closed; use State Rt. 12 instead. Lane closings south of Findlay, between the State Rt. 235 and Bentley Road interchanges, for bridge work and pavement repair.

U.S. 6: Closed for bridge repairs east of Fremont, between Sandusky County roads 222 and 312, until early November. Detour via State Rt. 53 and State Rt. 2. Flag zones for resurfacing between State Rts. 49 and 2 in Williams County. Side roads may be closed at some intersections during work.

U.S. 20: Flag zones for resurfacing between the two State Rt. 108 intersections.

U.S. 23: Scattered lane closings in Monroe County for concrete pavement patching.

U.S. 24: Lane closings between Napoleon and the Henry/Defiance county line for resurfacing through September.

U.S. 68: Closed for reconstruction on the north side of Arlington through early November. Southbound traffic is detoured via State Rt. 15, U.S. 23, and U.S. 30, and northbound traffic is detoured via U.S. 30, State Rt. 235, and I-75.

U.S 127/State Rt. 15: Closed between Williams County roads M and M50 for culvert work; use State Rt. 66 instead between U.S. 20 and U.S. 20A.

State Rt. 15: Lane closings between the Wyandot/Hancock county line and State Rt. 330 for resurfacing.

