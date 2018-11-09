Veterans Day activities, events and attractions

ADVERTISEMENT

Veterans Day this year falls on the 100th anniversary of Armistice Day, the date that marked the end of World War I. Starting in 1914, the Great War tore the world apart, bringing more than 30 nations into conflict, including the United States, and claiming tens of millions of lives.

By the time the war ended on Nov. 11, 1918, more than 4.7 million Americans had served in the war, and more than 110,000 of those did not return alive, according to a Congressional Research Service report.

Institutions across Northwest Ohio will honor the nation’s World War I veterans — along with all other men and women who have served in the military in the nation’s history — during a series of events scheduled to take place in honor of Veterans Day.

■ The University of Toledo is organizing a “Memories of World War I” symposium on political and cultural changes following the war. Mysoon Rizk, professor of art history and director of the Roger Ray Institute for the Humanities, is the co-organizer of the symposium, scheduled Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. in Carlson Library Room 1005.

University and community scholars will discuss the effects of World War I, including consequences to northwest Ohio and how the war shaped art, music, and literature.

The UT Department of Theater and Film will present an adaptation of the novel All Quiet on the Western Front Friday, Saturday, and Sunday at the center theater of the performing arts center.

Showtimes are Friday at 7:30 p.m., Saturday at 7:30 p.m., and Sunday at 2 p.m.

Tickets are available online.

UT’s Carlson Library will host a free screening of an English adaptation of the novel Nov. 14 from 4-6 p.m. The library is also displaying World War I artifacts and photos through Dec. 14.

■ River Raisin National Battlefield Park in Monroe, Mich., will have a display of artifacts, uniforms, and equipment. The display is set up at the park’s education center at 333 North Dixie Highway, and is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

■ A star-shaped memorial tablet of black granite, engraved with 323 heroic names of soldiers, sailors, Marines and nurses from Lucas County, will be set at 11 a.m. near the Veterans Tower at Toledo Memorial Park, 6382 Monroe St., Sylvania.

■ The River Raisin Ragtime Regime is honoring veterans Sunday with a free concert. Music will include rags, marches, and nostalgic American tunes. The show starts at 4 p.m. at the Tecumseh Center for the Arts in Tecumseh, Mich.

■ Longfellow Elementary will stage a Veterans Day Program at 9:15 a.m. Friday. Pilots from the 180th Fighter Wing and members of the UT ROTC program will speak to students. A Longfellow parent who served in Operation Desert Storm will also speak.

Also in Toledo Public Schools, the National Honor Society students planned a luncheon for Bowsher teachers who are veterans.

■ Veterans Matter and five local Exchange Clubs partnered for the 4th annual 11/11@7 Chili Cook-Off fundraiser for homeless veterans and their families. The event will begin Sunday at 7 p.m. on the fourth floor armory of Fleetwood’s downtown.

All-you-can-eat chili is $10 a person with hot dogs provided for children. Bill Zornow, Army veteran and Commander of American Legion Post 514 in Lambertville, Mich., will be honored. The festivities will include a dance performance by the Off Broadway Dance Company, silent auction, baked goods, and rooftop views of downtown.

Funds raised will go directly to Veterans Matter, a nonprofit program dedicated to housing homeless veterans.

■ Lourdes University will offer a Veterans Day event Monday at 4 p.m. in the Franciscan Center, 6832 Convent Blvd., in Sylvania. The featured speaker is Lt. Colonel Harold B. Owens, retired, U.S. Air Force chaplain. Light refreshments will be served directly following the event.