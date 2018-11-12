Our Towns Calendar: 11/12

ADVERTISEMENT

Bowling Green

● Bowling Green State University event, 1001 E. Wooster St.; The Record Listening Club to discuss Michael Jackson’s Off the Wall 6 p.m. Wednesday in the Pallister Conference Room (first floor) at the William T. Jerome Library, American culture studies graduate student, Jacqueline Hudson will lead the discussion. Free.

Fremont

● Birchard Public Library programs, 423 Croghan St.; LEGO Challenge (kindergarten-grades 6) 4:30-6 p.m. Thursday, create on your own or join a team, Legos provided. Thursday Movie Club (adults) 1:30 p.m. Thursday. Book Mania (kindergarten-grades 6) 10-11:30 a.m.Saturday, enjoy the morning creating books, must register. Adult coloring 6:30-8:15 p.m. Nov. 19, supplies provided. Register/​details: 419-334-7101, ext. 209. or online at birchard.lib.oh.us.

Gibsonburg

● Gibsonburg Public Library programs, 100 N. Webster St.; Poetry Writing for Youth 1 p.m. Wednesday, all levels to create poetry with Larry Michaels. Book and Munch Bunch: Chapter Books (grades 4-7) 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, Freak the Mighty by Rodman Philbrick. Book Bears: Early Readers 3:30 p.m. Thursday, Minnie and Moo Go to the Moon by Denys Cazet. Cookbook Club 6:30 p.m. Nov. 19, theme is Thanksgiving Feast, bring your dish and a copy of your recipe. Register, 419-637-2173.

Holland

● The Gathering of Quilter’s Guild meeting at Holland Free Methodist Church, 6605 Angola Rd., doors open 6:30 p.m., meeting 7 p.m. Thursday. Topic: Organizing your stuff. Public is welcome.

Maumee

● Maumee High School Drama department’s fall play A Modern Christmas Carol at the Performing Arts Center at Maumee High School, 1147 Saco St., 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and matinee 2:30 p.m. Sunday. A dessert reception for senior citizens who reside within the boundaries of the Maumee School district are invited to enjoy desserts at 6:15 p.m. Friday, reservations required by calling 419-893-3200. Show tickets: $10/​adults and $5/​students and seniors. Admission is free for Golden Panther Card holders. Tickets can be purchased at the box office or online: www.eventbrite.com.

Michigan

● Lenawee County Historical Society program at the museum, 110 E. Church St., Adrian, 7 p.m. Thursday. Speaker: Radford W. Jones, a retired Secret Service Agent, with a brief overview of the history of the U.S. Secret Service and his personal experiences, including his time on the White House detail protecting, former President John F. Kennedy. Free and open to the public. Details: 517-265-7071.

● Luna Pier Volunteer Fire Department’s Feather Party at the Fire Hall, 4268 Luna Pier Rd. (East of I-75 at Exit 6), door open at 5, bingo from 6-10:45 p.m. Saturday. Admission: $20, up to six cards, includes lunch. First (recliner chair), second ($100), and third ($50) prizes and tickets are available before the party and at the door for $1 each (6 for $5). For tickets/​details email Lundapierfiresecretary@gmail.com. Proceeds toward equipment and community activities. Must be 18 years or older.

● Monroe Senior Citizens Center programs, 15275 S. Dixie Hwy., Thanksgiving Meal 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, must register. Pamper Day 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Nov. 26, haircuts, manicures, chair massages, and hand treatments. Details, 734-241-0404.

Oregon

● Lake Erie Center lecture, 6200 Bayshore Rd., 7-8 p.m. Thursday. “Great Lakes Community-Engaged Scholarship Professional Development Programs,” by Heather Triezenberg, Extension Specialist and Program Leader, Michigan Sea Grant. A shuttle from the University of Toledo’s Main Campus to the Lake Erie Center is available and will depart at 6:15 p.m. from the south side of the University’s Bowman-Oddy Laboratories on Towerview Blvd. Shuttle reservations: lakeeriecenter@utoledo.edu or call, 419-530-8360 by Tuesday. Lecture is free and open to the public.

● JWH (James “Wes” Hancock) Oregon Senior Center events, 4350 Navarre Ave.; Protecting your assets 9:30 a.m. Tuesday. Shop ‘til You Drop at Benches in Elmore, Ohio, departing at 11:15 a.m., returning at 3:30 p.m. Nov. 21, lunch will be at Rayz Cafe in Genoa, Ohio, a $4 donation is suggested for transportation. Details: 419-698-7078.

● VFW Post 9816 euchre tournaments, 1802 Ashcroft Dr., 7 p.m. Tuesdays and 2 p.m. Sundays. Details, 419-725-9916.

Perrysburg

● The TOPICS Camera Club meeting of 2018-2019 at the Way Public Library, 101 E. Indiana Ave., 6:30 p.m. Wednesday. General public is welcome. Visit website for further information, TOPICSCameraClub.com.

● Stamp Collectors Club of Toledo meeting at the Perrysburg Masonic Building, 590 E. South Boundary St., 7-9 p.m. Thursday. Details: 419-367-9307.

● Way Public Library programs, 101 E. Indiana Ave.; Topical Tuesdays with a presentation by City Leaders 7 p.m. Tuesday, panel discussion on safety and Perrysburg, speakers include Kadee Anstadt, Assistant Superintendent of Perrysburg Schools, Councilman Haraz Ghanbari, Mayor Tom Mackin, and Rudy Ruiz, Fire Chief. Show Me the Movie 2 p.m. Tuesday, screening All the Money in the World. American Red Cross Blood Drive, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Wednesday, to schedule an appointment call 1-800-REDCROSS or visit redcrossblood.org (enter code WAYLIBRARY), donors must be 17 years or older, at least 100 pounds, and in good health. Reel Talk Classic Film Series with the screening of It Happened One Night, 10 a.m. Thursday. The Art of the Feltloom with Julie Verhelst, owner of Sunny Meade Alpacas, 6 p.m. Thursday, fiber packets available to make the project for $5 (must be reserved in advance). Reel Art International and Art Film Series presents Balzac and the Little Chinese Seamstress, 7 p.m. Friday. The library still has used books/​CDs/​DVDs available for purchase. Registration/​Details: 419-874-3135, extension 119 or waylibrary.info.

● Feather Party at American Legion Post 28, 130 W. Indiana Ave., 7 p.m. Saturday. Raffle, door prizes, bingo, and food. Details: Craig, 419-350-4345 or Gary, 419-205-3737.

Port Clinton

● Salvation Army — Ottawa County’s Army Toy Drive starting Monday, collection boxes will be in our local stores, churches, banks, and businesses through Dec. 14. All toys collected stay in Ottawa County and service our local residents in need. Details: Maureen Saponari, 419-732-2769.

Toledo

● Veterans Day Celebration/​presentation at Genesis Village, 2429 S. Reynolds Rd., 6:30 p.m. Monday. Speaker: William “Fred” Dais, retired Lt. Colonel of the Ohio Air National Guard. Following presentation will be the Owens Community Band with patriotic classics. Please use main parking lot and enter through main entrance off Reynolds Rd. Free and open to the public.

● Maumee Valley Country Day School’s Drama department presents “Blithe Spirit” in the Millennium Theater, 1715 S. Reynolds Rd., 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Friday, Saturday, and 2 p.m. Sunday. Tickets: $8/​students (any age) and $10/​adults and available at https://​mvcds.ticketleap.com/​blithe-spirit/. Some tickets will be available at the door.

● Turkey Dinner and Bazaar at Memorial United Church of Christ, 1301 Starr Ave. (at Plymouth St.), 4-6:30 p.m. Friday. Tickets: $9.50/​adults; $8.50/​senior citizens; $3.50/​children ages 5-11; and children younger than 5 years are free. Church, 419-691-5675.

● Ukulele Jam Session/​meeting at the King Road Branch Library, 3900 King Rd., 6:30-8 p.m. Tuesday. Open to adults and teens. Bring a ukulele and join us. The Toledo Ukesters will meet monthly. Free. Details: email, Sheila at SheilaP52@yahoo.com or Sharon at sharart@gmail.com.

● Westbrook Senior Village Block Watch meeting in the Clubhouse, 715 S. Holland Sylvania Rd., 6:30 p.m. Nov. 20. Guest speaker: Kelly Valentine, the Green Chair, Life Connections of Ohio (organ donors). Open to all citizens of Toledo. Details: Charles, 419-540-3911 or chicken911911@yahoo.com.

● Toledo Polish Genealogical Society meeting at St. Michael’s, 420 Sandusky St., 10 a.m. Saturday. “Honoring Our Veterans” and VFW Post 5530 Memorabilia. Presentation includes: Buddy Frankowski, Edwin, Albin, Stanley and Leonard Kosinski, Benedict Tomanski, Raymond Gradowicz, Walter Szelagowski, Joseph and Dorothy Hens, Frank Kremnecz, Tony and Marie Lipinski, and Ted Tomczak. Public welcome. Details: 734-847-0922. Visit: toledopgs.com.

● Birmingham Branch Library programs, 203 Paine Ave.; Pictionary (ages 5-10) 4 p.m. Tuesday, gather for fun and find out who’s an artist. Meet the Mayor (adults) 6 p.m. Tuesday, Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz will speak and address questions from neighborhood residents. Lights out at the Library (ages 5-10) 4 p.m. Thursday, library puppets. Details: 419-259-5210.

● The Lucas County Retired Teachers fall luncheon at the Inverness Country Club, 4601 Dorr St., at noon Dec. 5. Featuring holiday music by Northview High School. Choice of entree: 1. Chicken Katherine; 2. Carved Pork Loin; 3. Vegetable Strudel. Cost: $19. Make checks payable to LCRTA and mail with lunch choice by Nov. 28 to: Jeannine Petcoff, 15139 Todd Rd., Petersburg, Mich. 49270.

● Toledo Botanical Garden Park programs, Conference Center, 5403 Elmer Dr.; Hort Hikes, Historic Log Cabin, 6-7 p.m., every second Monday of the month, highlighting plants throughout the garden, get some ideas for your own landscape, reservations required. Free. Reservations: 419-407-9700.

● Wildwood Preserve programs, 5100 W. Central Ave.; Senior Stroll 2-3 p.m. Wednesday and Nov. 21, Metz Visitor Center, stay active at all ages and spend time in nature, free. Wake Up With the Birds 8-9 a.m. Thursday, bring your favorite morning beverage and join us in Wildwood’s Window on Wildlife, at 8:30 a.m., venture out to take a quick look at trees and meadows (optional), free. Reservations, 419-407-9700.

Whitehouse

● Blue Creek Conservation Area program, 7825 Schadel Rd.; Family Hike: Geology, Schadel Road parking lot, 1-2:30 p.m. Saturday, enjoy an afternoon stroll with the family while on a guided nature tour with a park interpreter, free. Register: 419-407-9700.

Woodville

● Woodville Public Library programs, 101 E. Main St.; Wednesday Adult Book Club 7 p.m. Wednesday, Part of Your World by Liz Braswell, copies available at the library. Turkey Crafts (kindergarten-grades 6) 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday. Chess and Checkers (kindergarten-grades 6) 6:15 p.m. Nov. 19, learn the fundamentals and challenge your friends. Register, 419-849-2744.

Support groups

● TOPS (Take off Pounds Sensibly) 1648 support group, Luther Haus Community Room, 800 Smith Rd., Temperance, weigh-in/​meeting 9:15-11 a.m. every Monday. Questions, 419-242-6789.

● Food Addicts in Recovery Anonymous at Epworth United Methodist Church’s Room 206, 4855 W. Central Ave., 7 p.m. Mondays. Contact: Stoney, 734-635-1392 or visit foodaddicts.org.

● Family and their Caregivers Cancer Support Group at Mercy Health St. Anne Hospital, Cancer Center Library, 3404 W. Sylvania Ave., 6:30 p.m. second Monday of each month. Information: 419-865-0659 or 419-754-1277.

● Prostate Cancer Support Group at Mercy St. Anne Hospital’s Cancer Center Library (Second Floor), 3404 W. Sylvania Ave., 6:30 p.m. fourth Monday of each month. Details: Roger, 419-346-2753 or Ernie 419-344-9830.

● Nar-Anon 12-Step Program for families and friends of addicts at First Presbyterian Church of Maumee, 200 E. Broadway St., Maumee, 6:30-7:30 p.m. Mondays, 419-290-3827; Harvest Lane Alliance Church, 5132 Harvest Lane, 7-8:30 p.m. Wednesdays, 419-392-2420; and Mercy St. Anne’s Hospital in the 3rd Floor Conference Room #3, 3404 W. Sylvania Ave.,10-11 a.m. Saturdays, 248-408-1853.

● GriefShare Support Group “Surviving the Holidays” at First Presbyterian Church of Maumee, 200 E. Broadway St., 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. Free seminar features practical suggestions and reassurance through video interviews with counselors, grief experts, and other people who have experienced the holidays after the loss of their loved one. Call church, 419-893-0223 or visit griefshare.org/​holidays.

● PAL (Parents of Addicted Loved Ones), a faith-based support group at Calvary Church, 1360 Conant St., Maumee, 7-8:30 p.m. Tuesdays. Participants must be 18 or older. Details: 419-893-2171 or see palgroup.org.

● Parents and guardians of children with Fetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorders (FASD) support group at A Renewed Mind Double ARC Center for FASD, 5164 Monroe St., from 7-8 p.m. every second Tuesday of each month. You also have the option to join meeting online from your devices, or with a phone call. Sign up/​details: doublearc.org or 419-890-1225.

● Family After Addiction or Death (F.A.A.D.)/​Team Recovery: Support Group at ProMedica Toledo Hospital Jobst Tower Auditorium, 2142 N. Cove Blvd., 7-8:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays; and Epworth United Methodist, 4855 Central Ave., 7-8:30 p.m. Thursdays. Families or anyone dealing with addiction welcome. Information: 419-561-5433.

● Stroke Support Group at Stroke Life Center, 2526 Reynolds Rd. (behind Alternative Physical Therapy), 1-2:30 p.m. every Wednesday. For stroke survivors and caregivers. For details: 419-214-1226.

● Shakin’ Not Stirred’s Monroe County and Contiguous Areas Parkinson’s Support Group at Monroe Charter Township in the Nature Center, 4925 E. Dunbar Rd., Monroe, 6:30 p.m. every third Wednesday of each month. For individuals with Parkinson’s disease and their loved ones. Learn the latest about this disease and how to cope successfully with daily challenges. Details: Jennifer Traver, 734-497-5683 (call/​text) or email shakinnstirred@gmail.com or Michigan Parkinson Foundation, 800-852-9781.

● Are you a Widow? Widows Empowered Strengthened and I support group at Reynolds Corners Branch Library, 4833 Dorr St., 1-3 p.m. every third Saturday of each month. Details: 419-359-4001, w.e.s.andIinc@gmail.com or website, widowsempowered.com.

● S.A.F.E. (Supporting Addict Families Everywhere) at Rescue Crisis, 3350 Collingwood Blvd., 6-7:30 p.m. Sundays. For anyone affected by a loved one’s addiction. Information: 419-304-7034.