Lucas County Dogs for Adoption: 11/9

ADVERTISEMENT

Dogs remain available at the Lucas County Canine Care & Control Office, 410 South Erie St., Toledo. For information, call 419-213-2800. For a complete list of available dogs, go to lucascountydogs.petfinder.com. A $100 adoption fee includes spay-neuter, a heartworm check, microchip ID, vaccinations, and a behavioral evaluation.

Dogs killed

Dogs killed Nov. 5 and 7 under the direction of Richard Stewart, director of the Lucas County Canine Care & Control:

Breed and description; reason; intake type and date with location found if stray. Dogs killed for poor behavior on body-handling and resource-guarding assessments are scored on a scale of 5, with higher scores being more aggressive. Dog-aggression assessments are not scored:

“Pit bull,” red and white male, licensed; bite history; surrendered Oct. 25 by Rebecca Jackowski, 307th Street, Toledo.

“Pit bull”/boxer mix, white and gray female, unlicensed; fearful/unsafe; stray picked up Oct. 31 by a control officer at 3943 Homewood Ave., Toledo.

“Pit bull,” gray and white male, unlicensed; failed behavior evaluation/body handling (scored 3 out of 5 on Nov. 4); stray picked up Nov. 1 by a control officer at 1401 Lagrange St., Toledo.

Labrador retriever mix, black and white male, unlicensed; failed behavior evaluation/dog aggression (muzzle punching, guarding shelter staff, chasing other dogs away during playgroup Nov. 6); stray picked up Nov. 1 by a control officer at 860 Curtis St., Toledo.

Dachshund/border terrier mix, black and gray female, unlicensed; owner requested euthanasia (10 years old, age-related issues); surrendered Nov. 6 by Brandy Everly, Clark Street, Holland.

“Pit bull,” brindle and white female, unlicensed; owner requested euthanasia (aggressive/unsafe); surrendered Nov. 7 by Mark Buxton, Schiller Road, Oak Harbor.

Dogs adopted

Dogs adopted out Nov. 3 under the direction of Richard Stewart, director of the Lucas County Canine Care & Control:

Breed and description; intake type and date with location found if stray:

“Pit bull” mix, black and white male; stray picked up June 11 by a control officer on Broadway Street, Toledo.

Labrador retriever/“pit bull” mix, black and white female; stray picked up Sept. 17 by a control officer at 4600 Starr Ave., Oregon.

“Pit bull,” red and white female; stray taken to shelter Oct. 3 by Carrie Grindle, Maginnis Road, Oregon, from Idaho and Willard streets, Toledo.

“Pit bull” mix, white and black female; stray taken to shelter Oct. 6 by Adam Futey, Belpre Drive, Washington Township, from Suder Avenue, Toledo.

Boxer mix, brindle and white male; stray taken to shelter Oct. 13 by Burton Sparks, Wallwerth Drive, Toledo, from 3409 South Ave., Toledo.

“Pit bull,” white female; stray taken to shelter Oct. 17 by Toledo police from the 900 block of McKinley Avenue, Toledo.

“Pit bull” mix, brindle and white male; stray taken to shelter Oct. 27 by Odie Roby, Carlton Street, Toledo, from Carlton and Spencer streets, Toledo.

Dachshund mix, black and tan female; surrendered Oct. 28 by Michael Lees, Chorus Lane, Toledo.

Go to toledoblade.com/doglogterms for a glossary of the terms used in the dog log.