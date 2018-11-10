Lucas County Dogs for Adoption: 11/10

ADVERTISEMENT

Dogs remain available at the Lucas County Canine Care & Control Office, 410 South Erie St., Toledo. For information, call 419-213-2800. For a complete list of available dogs, go to lucascountydogs.petfinder.com. A $100 adoption fee includes spay-neuter, a heartworm check, microchip ID, vaccinations, and a behavioral evaluation.

Dogs killed

Dogs killed Nov. 8 under the direction of Richard Stewart, director of the Lucas County Canine Care & Control:

Breed and description; reason; intake type and date with location found if stray. Dogs killed for poor behavior on body-handling and resource-guarding assessments are scored on a scale of 5, with higher scores being more aggressive. Dog-aggression assessments are not scored:

Labrador retriever mix, black and white male, unlicensed; veterinarian recommended euthanasia/quality of life (worsening weakness, increasing problems with getting up, walking, and standing without stumbling, mass on rectum, straining to defecate); stray picked up Oct. 29 by a control officer at 2625 Parkwood Ave., Toledo.

“Pit bull” mix, tan and white female, unlicensed; failed behavior evaluation/dog aggression (barking, lip curl, growling, and biting fence in playgroup Nov. 7); stray taken to shelter Nov. 4 by Toledo police from Streicher and Mulberry streets, Toledo.

Dogs adopted

Dogs adopted out Nov. 4-8 under the direction of Richard Stewart, director of the Lucas County Canine Care & Control:

Breed and description; intake type and date with location found if stray:

Chinese shar-pei, brown and white male; surrendered Sept. 18 by Michael Zaborski, North Superior Street, Toledo.

English bulldog, brown and white female; surrendered Oct. 27 by Marcus Harrison, Katukkee Trail, Toledo.

“Pit bull”-mix, tan and white male; stray taken to shelter Oct. 6 by Kelby Thomas, East Streicher Street, Toledo, from the 200 block of East Streicher Street, Toledo.

“Pit bull,” white and tan female; surrendered Sept. 25 by Sara Moomey, Alexis Road, Sylvania Township.

Beagle mix, tan female; stray taken to shelter Oct. 21 by a Pearson Metropark ranger, from 3525 Navarre Ave., Oregon.

Pekingese/dachshund mix, black male; surrendered Oct. 28 by Michael Lees, Chorus Lane, Toledo.

“Pit bull,” black and white male; surrendered Sept. 27 by Brian Wagner, Crosscreek Drive, Temperance.

Dachshund mix, brown and white male; stray taken to shelter Nov. 2 by Matthew McWilliams, West Elm Tree Road, Rossford, from River Road, Toledo.

Go to toledoblade.com/doglogterms for a glossary of the terms used in the dog log.