Sunday, Nov 11, 2018
Dogs for Adoption

Lucas County Dogs for Adoption: 11/11

  • willie-jpg

    Willie, male, ‘pit bull,’ 23228
  • chase-jpg

    Chase, male, 'pit bull' mix, 23723
  • nadal-jpg

    Nadal, male, ‘pit bull,’ 24169
  • Red-4

    Red, male, 'pit bull,' 24705
  • maple-jpg

    Maple, female, ‘pit bull,’ 24691
  • shialawoof-jpg-1

    Shia Lawoof, male, 'pit bull,' 24715
  • hazel-jpg

    Hazel, female, 'pit bull,' 24646
  • frank-jpg

    Frank, male, 'pit bull,' 24746
  • king-jpg

    King, male, Boxer mix, 24517
The dogs pictured above are newly available for adoption at Lucas County Canine Care & Control, 410 S. Erie St., Toledo. Listed are the name, breed, sex, and impound number. For information, call 419-213-2800. For a complete list of dogs available for adoption, go to lucascountydogs.petfinder.com.

If you are searching for a lost dog, the office is open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. You must bring a photo ID to walk through the holding areas.

