Universities look to aid veterans upon their return home

Marine veteran Brandon Kalbfliesh remembers how difficult it was when he first enrolled at the University of Toledo.

His first class was calculus.

“I sit down, and I don’t know what a derivative is... I don’t know any of this stuff,” said Mr. Kalbfliesh, 26, who was stationed at Camp Pendleton, a Marine base in California.

He felt overwhelmed.

“I thought to myself, ‘what am I doing here?’ ‘Was enrolling in college a mistake?’”

Many veterans can feel out of place when they first arrive on a college campus. Not only must they adjust to the academic course load, but many of them are also trying to assimilate back into the civilian world.

As veterans return home from military services, universities have expanded the programs offered to assist in their transition back to school.

While universities prioritize helping veterans assimilate into their institutions, student-veterans also bring an inherent value to the university, UT’s Dean of University College Barbara Kopp Miller said.

“I think that the leadership that they bring and the experiences that they’ve had can educate everybody at UT,” she said. “They’re a mature student who’s very driven, and I think that they can be role models for other students as well as faculty and staff.”

There were 574 veterans and military students enrolled at Bowling Green State University last fall. There are 414 veterans enrolled at UT this fall, Mrs. Kopp Miller said.

One of the new student veterans this semester is Jonathon Harger, a sailor who spent his active duty years on the USS Barry traveling around the world. He is now in the Navy reserves and pursuing an electrical engineering degree at UT.

“It was kind of a shell shock almost,” Mr. Harger said about adjusting to college. “I knew college wasn’t going to be a cakewalk, but I didn’t know it was going to be like this in the first semester.”

This year both UT and BGSU were recognized as top schools for supporting student veterans, according to the Military Times.

The federal government invested more than $10 billion in post-9/11 G.I. Bill benefits for about 790,000 veterans in 2013, according to a report published by the Student Veterans of America

University support is critical in helping veterans navigate through college, both academically and socially. Their services range from helping veterans process their G.I. Bill and education benefits to providing tutors if needed.

BGSU begins developing relationships with military service men and women before they arrive at the university.

“We have a dedicated military adviser who’s primary role is to build relationships with military students starting before they even get here,” said Barbara Henry, assistant vice president for nontraditional and military student services. “The minute they inquire at [BGSU] he’s notified and he sends a personal message.”

BGSU also offers peer mentors and a tutoring program for student veterans.

Student Veterans of America, a group formed to address the needs and concerns of American military veterans in higher education, is often a place for student veterans to feel a kinship that many of them missed since leaving the service.

“There’s a family bond there,” Mr. Kalbfliesh, UT’s SVA president said.

Perhaps the best amenity for UT students is the newly refurbished Veteran’s lounge on the second floor of the Carlson Library.

A $20,000 donation from the Coalition to Salute America’s Heroes helped fund the new lounge, which is larger with a separate social area and private study section.

But it’s more than a lounge that provides privacy. It’s a community, a safe haven, for students who can often feel out of place.

“It’s a space to interact with each other on a level that we were able to do when we were active duty, on base, or with our drill partner,” Mr. Kalbfliesh said.

UT also provides training to its faculty and staff to help them understand what the unique challenges are for veterans and active military transitioning to college and into the community, Mrs. Kopp Miller said.

“We have a responsibility to educate our faculty and staff on that and make UT a community that’s welcome to all individuals including veterans and military personnel.”

UT not only have specific scholarships designated for veterans, including one for veterans out-of-state who want to take all of their courses online.

On a recent afternoon, the UT Student Veterans of America held a meeting in the Veteran’s lounge. They talked about classes and planned for an a flag retirement ceremony, the group’s biggest event of the year. They laughed and enjoyed each other’s company.

The men and women share a reverence that a civilian couldn’t understand. They know that at some point they all agreed to sacrifice their life for this country.

It’s a room full of men and women, students, and heroes.