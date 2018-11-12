Pioneer mayor unsure if Michindoh Aquifer even exists

ADVERTISEMENT

PIONEER, Ohio — In a bizarre series of events Monday, Pioneer Mayor Ed Kidston — whose company, Artesian of Pioneer, has been trying to sell Michindoh Aquifer water to several Toledo-area communities and others east of Williams County for months — told 75 people at a public meeting he’s not even sure if the nine-county aquifer exists.

The mayor dropped his bombshell of an announcement while reading a prepared statement at Pioneer’s monthly village council meeting as people had just finished fuming over what was to be the third and final reading of a resolution to end all discussion at village council meetings about the tri-state aquifer shared by Michigan, Indiana, and Ohio until at least the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency presents more information about it.

“More importantly, does the Michindoh Aquifer even exist?” Mr. Kidston asked the audience. “In conclusion, please do not ask us to be against something we do not even know exists.”

The meeting was preceded by a candlelight vigil outside the meeting site, the Pioneer Community Center.

The vigil, attended by about 25 people, was arranged by several Indiana residents who said they were commemorating the “death of our democracy” after being told by Mr. Kidston in September they could no longer speak at Pioneer village council meetings because they do not live in Pioneer.

Two of them, Susan Catterall and her daughter, Katie Catterall, 18, both of the Hamilton Lake area in northeast Indiana’s Steuben County, attended the October meeting with their mouths taped and the word “Silenced” over it. Katie Catterall had the tape over her mouth again during Monday night’s candlelight vigil and subsequent council meeting, but her mother didn’t.

The resolution to suspend discussions about the aquifer was proposed at the September meeting by councilmen Rod Eckley and Randy Cochran.

It was tabled Monday at Mr. Kidston’s suggestion after residents threatened legal action over freedom of speech.

The vote was 4-2, with councilmen Al Kwader and Joel Burt in opposition. Mr. Kwader is the only councilman opposed to Artesian of Pioneer’s plan to sell water, and failed once again to get a second for a motion to end the project. He has made the motion at multiple meetings, but has never gotten anyone to second it.

The issue has been such a hot potato that Mr. Kidston has said the resolution to prohibit more discussion about it at meetings was necessary for council to get back to normal business. Several people have been outraged, both by Mr. Kidston’s business proposal — claiming he has no right to sell aquifer water — as well as his effort to cease all discussion about it at public meetings until he wants it to resume.

At Monday’s meeting, Mr. Kidston refused to let anyone other than Pioneer residents address the village council, a move that didn’t sit well with anyone.

“When you took an oath of office, you swore to uphold the Constitution. The First Amendment says we have a right to freedom of speech,” Lois Schmucker, of Pioneer, said.

Ken Coy, of Pioneer, told Mr. Kidston that he and other councilmen were “totally wrong” for drafting a resolution to cease discussions about the aquifer.

“You people are elected to represent the people of Pioneer. The one person in this room benefiting from all of this is Mr. Kidston,” he said.

As for trying to return Pioneer to “normal” while awaiting more complete and recent state information about the aquifer, Mr. Coy added: “It's not going to happen, Ed. The simple fact that you would even say that is wrong, Ed. You're trying to influence a decision that would benefit you by quieting people. It's a shameful thing for the council to do for the citizens.”

Mr. Coy also noted the village council only meets once a month.

“If you're telling people you have no time to hear our concerns, then why are you here?”

Jim Fee, a Pioneer resident who owns a local barbershop, gymnasium, and other businesses, said customers have been appalled by the effort to cease discussions.

“What country are we in that we make a resolution like this and we're restricting freedom of speech?” Mr. Fee asked. “This is a very hot topic. I honestly don't think you want to pull up a paddywagon and arrest everyone in the room [if the resolution had passed and they continued to speak about the aquifer]. People are going to continue to have questions about it. You guys are treading into some territory I honestly don't think you want to tread. I'm being serious about this.”

Mr. Kidston told reporters just before the council went into executive session over wage negotiations that he began questioning if the aquifer exists after hearing people miles away claim they’ll be impacted if major withdrawals are allowed for Toledo-area suburbs and others considering his plan.

He laughed and said, “You can’t tell me people 20 miles away will be affected. There’s no proof.”

For all he knows, there could be a hodgepodge of large private wells and no aquifer, he said.

On Thursday, Jeremy Rentz, a Trine University associate professor of environmental engineering, is giving a lecture about the Michindoh Aquifer at the same location as the council meeting, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.

“He’s with them,” Mr. Kidston told The Blade. “I won’t be going to that.”

In the past, Mr. Kidston has said repeatedly he wants to listen to the science and wait to make a decision “until all the facts come in.” Just a few weeks ago, he told The Blade he was making plans to start drilling test wells.

Said Councilman Kwader, during an interview with The Blade before the council meeting: “I’ve never seen anything like this and I’ve been here for 72 years. It’s just a greed thing.”