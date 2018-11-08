Thursday, Nov 08, 2018
One of America's Great Newspapers ~ Toledo, Ohio
Police & Fire

Teen hospitalized after West Toledo shooting

The Blade
Published on
ADVERTISEMENT

A teenager is in critical condition after being shot Wednesday in West Toledo.

A neighbor reported hearing gunshots before 8 p.m. in the 4100 block of Lyman Avenue. While Toledo police were on their way to the scene, Jaden Bashaw, 17, arrived at ProMedica Toledo Hospital with at least one gunshot wound, according to Toledo police.

Officers found a bullet hole in the front window of the residence where the shooting occurred, records show. The incident is still under investigation.

Related Items ,
Click to comment

Guidelines: Please keep your comments smart and civil. Don't attack other readers personally, and keep your language decent. Comments that violate these standards, or our privacy statement or visitor's agreement, are subject to being removed and commenters are subject to being banned. To post comments, you must be a registered user on toledoblade.com. To find out more, please visit the FAQ.

Quis autem vel eum iure reprehenderit qui in ea voluptate velit esse quam nihil molestiae consequatur, vel illum qui dolorem?

Temporibus autem quibusdam et aut officiis debitis aut rerum necessitatibus saepe eveniet.

Copyright © 2018 Toledo Blade

To Top

Fetching stories…