Teen hospitalized after West Toledo shooting

A teenager is in critical condition after being shot Wednesday in West Toledo.

A neighbor reported hearing gunshots before 8 p.m. in the 4100 block of Lyman Avenue. While Toledo police were on their way to the scene, Jaden Bashaw, 17, arrived at ProMedica Toledo Hospital with at least one gunshot wound, according to Toledo police.

Officers found a bullet hole in the front window of the residence where the shooting occurred, records show. The incident is still under investigation.