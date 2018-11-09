Dundee without power after transformer explosions

DUNDEE, Mich. – Dundee police report all electrical power is out in the village because of transformer explosions.
Schools closed for the day by 10:30 a.m. Drivers should follow four-way stop rules at intersections without working traffic signals, police said.
Additional information on when power would restore was not immediately available.
Check back for updates.
