Police: Robber pistol-whips cashier

An armed robber struck a West Toledo carryout’s cashier in the head with his gun Tuesday evening after demanding cash, Toledo police reported.

Police responded about 10:28 p.m. to the Stop and Shop convenience store at 1210 W. Sylvania Avenue and found the clerk bleeding from her head.

She told them a black man dressed in all black and wearing a black do-rag covering his face entered the store, pointed a gun at her, and demanded she open the cash register. When she complied, he took cash from the drawer, then took her to a safe in a back room and demanded she open it.

When she couldn’t open the safe, he hit her on the left side of the head with the gun and shoved her to the floor, according to the report. He then fled the store and ran north on Lockwood Avenue.

The clerk was treated at the scene.

In a separate incident Thursday, police responded to a robbery at Rite Aid at 815 E. Manhattan Blvd. in which a man showed pharmacy clerks a note reading, “This is an armed robbery.” He demanded the contents of a nearby drop safe, but when the employees were unable to open it, he fled on foot, records show.

The would-be robber was described as a black man about 6 feet, 3 inches tall with a medium build and long dreadlocks.