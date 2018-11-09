Start High School students accused of fighting, arrested

Several Start High School students have been accused of fighting at school, arrested, and taken to the Lucas County juvenile detention center, authorities said.
The names of those arrested and related charges were not released Friday.
Toledo police said the students were involved in “a large” fight about noon Thursday in a boys’ restroom, eventually spilling into a hallway.
Those arrested were identified from a video taken by other students, police said.
