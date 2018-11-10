Person shot in North Toledo

ADVERTISEMENT
Toledo police are investigating a shooting late Friday.
An unidentified person shot Sparquaja Fields in the arm in the 500 block of East Weber Street near Chestnut Street.
The shooting occurred about 11:04 p.m. Additional information was not immediately available.
