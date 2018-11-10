Saturday, Nov 10, 2018
One of America's Great Newspapers ~ Toledo, Ohio
Police & Fire

Person shot in North Toledo

The Blade
Published on
ADVERTISEMENT

Toledo police are investigating a shooting late Friday.

An unidentified person shot Sparquaja Fields in the arm in the 500 block of East Weber Street near Chestnut Street.

The shooting occurred about 11:04 p.m. Additional information was not immediately available.

Related Items
Click to comment

Guidelines: Please keep your comments smart and civil. Don't attack other readers personally, and keep your language decent. Comments that violate these standards, or our privacy statement or visitor's agreement, are subject to being removed and commenters are subject to being banned. To post comments, you must be a registered user on toledoblade.com. To find out more, please visit the FAQ.

Quis autem vel eum iure reprehenderit qui in ea voluptate velit esse quam nihil molestiae consequatur, vel illum qui dolorem?

Temporibus autem quibusdam et aut officiis debitis aut rerum necessitatibus saepe eveniet.

Copyright © 2018 Toledo Blade

To Top

Fetching stories…