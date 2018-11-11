Police investigate double homicide in West Toledo

ADVERTISEMENT

Two people were fatally shot early Sunday morning in West Toledo, according to police.

At about 2:40 a.m. on Sunday, Toledo police responded to a shooting at Lewis and W. Sylvania avenues, police said. Both victims were found inside a vehicle and each had at least one gunshot wound.

Stevona Turner-Sandridge, 26, was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. Richard Villolovos, 29, was transported to Mercy Health St. Vincent Medical Center, where he later died.

No arrests have been made. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stopper at 419-255-1111.

