New feature allows cellphone users to text 911 in Lucas County

Lucas County officials announced on Tuesday a new feature allowing cellphone users to text 911 during an emergency.
Dispatchers will be able to communicate with residents who cannot call because of potential threats.
Officials ask those in need to continue calling if possible. They discussed the feature during a news conference at Lucas County Emergency Services Building.
Check back later for updates.
Guidelines: Please keep your comments smart and civil. Don't attack other readers personally, and keep your language decent. Comments that violate these standards, or our privacy statement or visitor's agreement, are subject to being removed and commenters are subject to being banned. To post comments, you must be a registered user on toledoblade.com. To find out more, please visit the FAQ.