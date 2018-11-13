Tuesday, Nov 13, 2018
New feature allows cellphone users to text 911 in Lucas County

Lucas County officials announced on Tuesday a new feature allowing cellphone users to text 911 during an emergency.

Dispatchers will be able to communicate with residents who cannot call because of potential threats.

Officials ask those in need to continue calling if possible. They discussed the feature during a news conference at Lucas County Emergency Services Building.

Check back later for updates.

