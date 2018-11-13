Police identify body of cleveland.com reporter found in Perrysburg Township

ADVERTISEMENT

The Perrysburg Township Police Department released the identity of two people whose bodies were found Monday at a Perrysburg Township mobile home park.

In a news release Monday the police confirmed one of the deceased was Nikki M. Delamotte, 30, of Cleveland Heights. Ms. Delamotte was an arts and culture reporter for cleveland.com. Police also found Robert J. Delamotte 67, of Perrysburg, dead on scene.

The department along with the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation continue to investigate the deaths.

Joanne Ullman, a Toledo resident, is Ms. Delamotte’s mother. She previously reported he daughter missing after Ms. Delamotte visited her uncle at the Friendly Village mobile home park. The mobile home park is just north of the Ohio Turnpike off of Oregon Road.

Ms. Ullman requested a welfare check at the park and told police she spotted her daughter’s car on the property with her wallet and phone inside.

Police on Monday morning entered a residence at 159 Blackwolf Dr. and found Ms. Delamotte and Mr. Delamotte dead inside.

Ms. Ullman told cleveland.com an officer informed her Ms. Delamotte had died of gunshot wounds.

“She’s beautiful and no one should have ever hurt her. And that’s all I’m going to say,” Ms. Ullman told The Blade.

Ms. Delamotte attended Springfield High School in Holland, where she was heavily involved in school clubs and was chosen as the runner-up homecoming queen her senior year.

