Toledo councilman wants commissioners, jail opposition group to meet

A Toledo councilman has offered to help broker a resolution between Lucas County commissioners and members of Keep the Jail Downtown Toledo.

Representatives from both sides, however, have so far reiterated their stances: County officials see a North Toledo site as the ideal location for a new jail, while the citizen group opposed to that site is betting on a voter referendum aimed at keeping the jail downtown.

Councilman Tom Waniewski sent an email Thursday to Toledo resident Mary Dutkowski and proposed a meeting with Commissioner Pete Gerken. Ms. Dutkowski is a member of the citizen group opposed to building a new $185 million jail and behavioral health solution center near North Detroit Avenue and East Alexis Road.

In his email, Mr. Waniewski said the three could get together and discuss “doing something else with the jail.” He also noted that finding common ground on the matter could head off a costly special election that would ask voters to approve city charter language that would require any new county jail be built downtown.

“Commissioner Gerken has good intentions, but I’m sensing a need to do something else with the jail and available property downtown, including the current jail,” he wrote.

In an interview, Mr. Waniewski said he hopes the solution starts with a conversation. He said he had no stance on jail location or layout, but that all agree something must be done.

“I thought it might make a good compromise if we get both sides together to discuss where we go from here,” Mr. Waniewski said.

This week, 59 percent of county voters opposed Issue 10, a property tax levy that would have funded a new jail and behavioral health center.

In the wake of that failure, county officials have said they’re listening to residents and reviewing potential options to satisfy voter wishes. They’re also considering other options for funding a new jail, including a possible appeal to the governor’s office for help.

They are not, however, considering any alternatives to the proposed location along the 5700 block of North Detroit Avenue, Mr. Gerken recently told The Blade.

The citizen-led initiative to keep the jail downtown likely will go before voters in a February special election. City council will hold a special meeting Tuesday ahead of its regular meeting to consider placing the question on the ballot.

Elections officials estimated a special election will cost about $240,000, and officials from the county prosecutor’s office have said they do not believe a city-voter amendment can enforce where county officials construct a jail.

Ms. Dutkowski said Mr. Waniewski has always been helpful, but for now, a meeting does not appear realistic, though she is willing to sit down.

“I don't really see any way around the election. We deserve to go [on the] ballot. The people deserve their voice in this. They deserve to vote,” Ms. Dutkowski said.

Mr. Gerken said he is willing to have a discussion but has not yet spoken to Mr. Waniewski. The site at Alexis and Detroit offers the best opportunity, he said.

“There is no better alternative in front of us,” Mr. Gerken said.

If it was easy — or even possible — to build a new jail downtown, commissioners would have done so, Mr. Gerken said.

Commissioner-elect Gary Byers said any new process must be transparent with discussions between groups. Generally, it's good for different sides to talk, he said.

“If there's a resolution that can save taxpayer dollars, it's worth exploring,” Mr. Byers said.

He is not yet part of the discussions and does not have a stance on the jail proposal or location, he added.

Sandy Spang, a member of city council and former candidate for commissioner, said about 10,000 people signed a petition for Keep the Jail Downtown Toledo’s question to appear on the ballot.

Citizens followed the rules, and council should honor that to uphold the integrity of the process, Ms. Spang said.

Ms. Spang said the county should move forward on implementing a proposed behavioral health center. She also supported Mr. Waniewski's idea for a meeting.

A resolution, if possible, would save taxpayer money, she said.

“I think more communication is a wonderful idea. I've called for more communication and an open process, and I certainly think that is long overdue,” she said.