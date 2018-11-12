Sen. Sherrod Brown is weighing Presidential run

ADVERTISEMENT

Sen. Sherrod Brown, who previously said he wasn’t thinking about running for President, told Ohio media outlets Monday that he’s now considering it.

“This will very much be a family decision,” Mr. Brown told Cleveland.com. “It would affect a decade of our lives. It is a very personal, serious decision.”

Mr. Brown won a third-term against Wadsworth Republican Jim Renacci, beating him by more than six points in a state President Trump won in 2016 by eight points.

Since his win Tuesday, pundits have predicted Mr. Brown might consider a White House run, having shown he can win in what is becoming an increasingly red state. Mr. Brown was one of a few Democrats elected to statewide office.

“My message clearly appeals to Democrats, Republicans and independents,” Mr. Brown told the news outlet. “We showed you can get votes by being authentic and standing up for workers. People in Washington don't understand the dignity of work.”

