Toledo's MLK Bridge set to reopen after Thanksgiving

ADVERTISEMENT

Sewer construction that has blocked Main Street at the east end of the Martin Luther King, Jr., Bridge since mid-September is on target for completion at the end of this month, project officials told Toledo City Council last week.

But the prospect of a Nov. 30 bridge reopening is an unhappy one for City Councilman Peter Ujvagi, who requested the update and had hoped out loud before work began that the bridge might reopen before Thanksgiving.

“I hope it still might be accelerated. At least it’ll be open for the Christmas season,” Mr. Ujvagi said Friday night, several days after hearing the report prepared by Julie Cousino, program administrator for the Toledo Waterways Initiative.

Main Street’s closing at the East Toledo end of the King bridge has forced traffic to use either of the Craig Memorial or Anthony Wayne bridges, with a posted detour using the Craig.

The detour is particularly inconvenient for traffic heading from downtown Toledo to The Docks restaurants in International Park.

Mr. Ujvagi noted that Mainstreet Ventures has posted trail-blazer signs along Summit Street directing potential customers of its Zia’s and Real Seafood Co. restaurants along the detour route. The detour is compounded by the closing of Richard W. Boers Drive — the road through International Park — at its Main Street end, also for sewer construction.

“It’s been rough for the business people,” Mr. Ujvagi said.

Officials at Mainstreet Ventures, based in Ann Arbor, did not respond to messages seeking comment.

Ms. Cousino reported in the document, dated Oct. 25 but reviewed last week by council, that excavation and sheeting installation for a deep trench across Main was finished and the contractor was preparing to lay the 84-inch pipe that will connect to a junction chamber already built on Main’s north side by the bridge.

The pipe will connect a sewer beneath Main with an underground sewage lagoon finished earlier this year in the park — one of several built across the city under the TWI program to regulate sewage flow into the city treatment plant during heavy rain.

Once the new pipe’s connections are finished, the trench must be filled and pavement restored.

“Depending on weather conditions, it may be necessary to place temporary pavement this year and permanent pavement in the spring,” Ms. Cousino wrote. “At this time, the construction is on schedule to open the MLK Bridge to traffic on November 30, 2018.”

A separate TWI project that includes building another storage lagoon along Summit Street north of downtown Toledo and making new sewer connections at four downtown intersections partially closed the intersection of Superior and Jackson streets and all of Superior’s intersection with Jefferson Avenue for much of this year.

The closed portion of Superior/Jackson reopened Friday, while Ms. Cousino said Superior/Jefferson still needed pavement restoration and was likely to reopen late this week.