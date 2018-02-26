Quite the collection of animal bones

Carol Hofmann made no bones about her love of bones.

Pictured in this 1948 Blade archive photo by Clarence Bailey, the then-16-year-old Whitmer High School student is surrounded by 50 bones from several dozen animals, including the skull, of a water buffalo, center, and a hippopotamus, left.

In her lap she holds the skeleton of a cat, which she is shellacking for preservation.

In the cabinet behind is a collection of her mother’s dolls — a collection she repeatedly tried to interest her daughter in, to no avail.

Instead, young Ms. Hofmann gravitated toward zooarcheology — the study of animal bones. Not only did she collect the calicified remains of dead critters, she often cleaned, repaired, and polished them for inclusion in her collection.

It was an unusual hobby for anyone at the time, but especially for a young lady.

“If you ask me, it’s a crazy hobby,” said Carol’s father, Gus Hofmann, who insisted some of the larger skulls be hung in the barn.

A member of the Toledo Hobby Club, the high schooler told The Blade she got her first specimens from a neighbor boy who had inherited them from a taxidermist. Once in her possession, she routinely studied and shellacked the artifacts.

Her collection would eventually expand to include a goat skull, bear skull, an alligator, a stuffed flying squirrel, a lobster exoskeleton and numerous “odds and ends” of heads and tails.

“If people learn about my bones, perhaps they’ll help me get more of them,” she told the newspaper. “Men especially know about such things. Women aren’t much help.”

