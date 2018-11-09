Local Red Cross chapter director to aid in California wildfire effort

A local American Red Cross director will aid California wildfire-relief efforts.
Todd James, executive director of the North Central Ohio chapter, will deploy to serve on the senior leadership team for the Camp Fire relief operation. Mr. James previously deployed to North Carolina for Hurricane Florence and Florida for Hurricane Michael efforts.
The Camp Fire, north of Sacramento, has killed at least six people and destroyed most of Paradise, Calif.
