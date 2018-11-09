'Our heart is here': Ministers work to help those struggling with substance abuse

ADVERTISEMENT

When Martin and Darla Hall came to Toledo in 2015, Ohio was at the height of an opioid epidemic that was claiming thousands of lives and reaching into all walks of life.

The crisis has only intensified since then, as both state statistics and their own experience in outreach to addicts has shown. Mr. Hall can count at least 30 people he’s met since moving to the area who have lost their lives to addiction. So as the organization under which he’s been working in Detroit — Life Challenge Ministries — pulls out of Toledo, the couple are planning to stick around.

“We love this city,” Mr. Hall said. “We love this area. Our heart is here.”

The couple of Temperance are establishing a local chapter of Adult and Teen Challenge USA, a faith-based response to alcoholism and drug addiction that’s been in operation since the 1950s. Mr. Hall credits it with turning his life around more than two decades ago.

They’re operating with the blessing Life Challenge Ministries, the Detroit chapter of Adult and Teen Challenge USA, which had tapped Mr. Hall to run a Crisis Referral Center in Toledo in 2015. While their interactions with addicts and families look largely the same today as they have in the three years they’ve already been active in the community, establishing a chapter paves the way for a more visible presence in Toledo, including long-term plans to establish a yearlong residential recovery program.

“There’s still a need here,” Mrs. Hall said. “We want to stay.”

Adult and Teen Challenge is premised on the idea that “addiction is really the symptom of a larger problem,” said Mr. Hall, who’s been engaged in more and less formal ways with the organization since he graduated from it on Dec. 24, 1997. “The real problem is sin. So our focus is introducing people to the person and work of Jesus Christ. He’s the only one that’s ever broken the power of sin. And so if individuals get to know their maker, the one who designed their purpose, … then the idea is that you’re not really going to want the sin anymore.”

The way that idea translates to the day-to-day is in a sort of “Bible boot camp,” as Mr. Hall describes it. It’s a yearlong, gender-segregated residential program of 5:45 a.m. wake-up calls and days rigidly blocked into chapel, discipleship classes, and perhaps an on-campus job.

Communication with the off-campus world is limited: no phones, no television, no radio. Families can visit once a week and write to participants as often as they want.

If that sounds strict, it is, Mrs. Hall said. But that’s also part of the process.

“So many people who are involved in the drug culture and have the drug issues live their life with no boundaries whatsoever, no structure, just no discipline at all in their life,” she said. “We kind of take them to the opposite extreme. ... It’s almost like you’re detoxing them from their situation, which is not a good situation, and getting them so they know what it looks like to live with boundaries, they know what it looks like to live a structured life.”

It’s a culture shock, and Mr. Hall confirmed it’s about as tough as it sounds. About 80 percent of participants wash out in their first 30 days. He got himself kicked out of the program twice before he finally came to a quiet spiritual conversion that set him on a positive track toward graduation.

His path to the program reflected a difficult childhood, he said, including runs through 30 foster families in three years as young boy. After he graduated high school, he said, he reconnected with a biological family that in turn turned him onto drugs and taught him how to get high.

He figures he was high for seven years before he hit a low point and returned to his adoptive family. They sent him to Teen Challenge, where he developed a relationship with God that leaves him grateful for the tumultuous path that led him there.

“God really knew what he was doing in this,” he said. “We don’t always get to see that right away, but right now, looking back, you can say, God’s hand was here ... He was watching.”

He and his wife know that the vast majority of individuals they interact with aren’t actually going to commit to a yearlong program or necessarily complete it if they do.

That’s OK. That’s really where they’re going to start as a local chapter.

Step one is a storefront.

They’re hoping to visibly expand their presence in this way by the end of 2019, ideally even sooner, they said. A storefront will be a place where Mr. Hall can expand the three addiction recovery groups that are already gathering at area churches. These are geared toward those who aren’t ready or interested in a residential program, as well as those who have completed a residential program and continue to benefit from a supportive community.

Next the couple has their eyes on a pre-induction center, a five- to six-week program that mirrors the yearlong residential program. A pre-induction center is a way to ease the initial shock: If a participant makes it through the shorter program, the idea is that the individual continues onto the yearlong program with a month or so already knocked out.

A 90-day induction center — same idea — would follow. Then a full residential program is in their long-term sights. The goal is to have it up and running within a decade.

They’ll continue to refer candidates to residential programs in Ohio, Michigan, and elsewhere in the mean time.

Local pastors speak positively of the work that Mr. and Mrs. Hall are doing in the area, and the couple continues to build relationships with the area churches. Both are credentialed as pastors, and they see themselves walking alongside these faith communities, stepping in when congregants need the sort of specialized help they can provide through Adult and Teen Challenge.

“There is a need here for help with addiction,” Mrs. Hall said. “And pastors don’t have hours and hours and hours. They don’t have any more hours than the rest of us do. A lot of them honestly don’t know what to do or how to help or they don’t have the facilities to help.

“That’s where we come in,” she said. “We want to come alongside the churches.”

It’s important work, said Toledo Lighthouse Church’s Pastor Darren Gambrell and Pastor Bill Herzog, who heads the local Merge pastors’ network. And the Halls are well suited to do it.

“With Martin’s testimony and having gone through Teen Challenge himself, he’s the perfect person to be able to reach out and talk to people,” Pastor Gambrell said. “He’s already done a great job of that already, and we’re excited see what he does in the future.”

For more information on the local chapter of Adult and Teen Challenge USA, go to nwotc.org or facebook.com/TeenChallengeOfToledo or contact Martin Hall at 567-312-0672 or martin.hall@nwotc.org.