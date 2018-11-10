Religious Offerings: Big Church Night Out slated for Saturday

ADVERTISEMENT

Compassionate Toledo

Toledo received a nod at the Parliament of the World’s Religions, which was held Nov. 1-7 in Toronto. At the Charter for Compassion Dinner on Nov. 2, Greater Toledo and NW Ohio Compassionate Community were recognized as a U.S. hub in the printed program.

The banquet’s keynote speaker was Karen Armstrong, a world religions scholar whose TED Talk in 2008 inspired the Charter for Compassion. The charter is distilled from thousands of submissions by global faith leaders and declares compassion and the Golden Rule at the core of all religions. Greater Toledo signed onto the charter in 2014.

The region annually participates in the Compassion Games, in which cities around the world quantify and compare charitable acts for a two-week period. This year northwest Ohio logged 5,917 volunteers, 49,181 volunteer hours, 1,340,132 people served, and $179,685 collected.

“I cannot think of any better quality for Toledo to be recognized than compassion,” said Judy Trautman, who attended the banquet and who chairs the MultiFaith Council of Northwest Ohio. “It is not only an honor, but also a challenge to up our game in this global movement.”

At least nine current or recent Toledoans attended the parliament in Toronto.

Responding to Pittsburgh

The Interdenominational Ministerial Alliance responded to the synagogue shooting in Pittsburgh at its meeting this month. The group condemned the attack on Tree of Life in a statement:

“We mourn the deaths of our brothers and sisters. We grieve with the families and the Jewish community that has experienced this hateful crime.

“Reflecting upon the words and actions of Jesus, who died that we might have life, we affirm the words of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. ‘Returning violence for violence multiplies violence, adding deeper darkness to a night already devoid of stars. Darkness cannot drive out darkness; only light can do that. Hate cannot drive out hate; only love can do that.’

“We pledge our prayers, and words, and our energies, individually and collectively, to bring only light into the darkness of hate and violence and to walk together toward the kingdom of equality and peace that Jesus has promised us.”

Separately, Chabad House of Greater Toledo dedicates a class “to the memory of the victims and to learn about G-d’s response to suffering, as well as the Jewish response to terror and hate” between 9:45 and 11:15 a.m. Sunday. Chabad House is at 2728 King Rd. To RSVP, email rabbi@chabadtoledo.com.

His Little Feet

Woodville United Methodist Church hosts His Little Feet International Children’s Choir on Sunday. The choir will perform at 6 p.m. in the church sanctuary. Admission is free.

The singers are orphans from India, Kenya, Rwanda, and Haiti. They range in age from 7 to 13. The nonprofit organization behind the choir takes care of their medical and academic needs, and performance are intended to bring attention to the struggles of orphaned and vulnerable children around the world and offer opportunities for attendees to respond.

The church is at 201 W. First St., Woodville. For more information, go to hislittlefeet.org.

Big Church Night Out

Big Church Night Out, an evening of worship, entertainment and prayer featuring well-known Christian artists Crowder, Jordan Feliz, and Sarah Reeves, is at the Stranahan Theater at 6 p.m. Saturday. Tickets, $28, are still available online, stranahantheater.com, and through the venue box office.