Care for veterans should be top priority

ADVERTISEMENT

This year’s Veterans Day is the 100th anniversary of the end of World War I, and an opportunity to reflect on how things can go wrong.

The lessons of World War I were many.

European leaders did not realize the massive devastation that their newly industrialized war machines were capable of. They failed to care about the loss of life that would result from modern war.

Read more Blade editorials

World War I was the mother of unintended consequences.

Kings, prime ministers, presidents, senators and generals sent ordinary people in uniform to carry out the war that they sketched out on paper and in their war games.

And when it was over, rather than learning a lesson about forgiveness and healing wounds, Europe chose the route of punishment. The unintended consequence of that path was World War II.

Regardless of how well-planned or how well-intentioned America’s wars have been, servicemen and women go forth without questioning to do their duty. Many lose their lives. Many return physically and mentally damaged. Many survive intact, and many grow and benefit from their experience in the military.

The world’s leaders must try harder to find peaceful solutions to religious, economic and territorial fights.

The world’s leaders, and the people in the representative bodies and political parties who back those leaders, must put reason and communication ahead of the desire to punish another nation or to extract political or personal financial gain from sowing discord.

Veterans Day came into existence in 1954 as a replacement for Armistice Day.

At that time, President Dwight D. Eisenhower observed, “Let us reconsecrate ourselves to the task of promoting an enduring peace so that their efforts shall not have been in vain.”

The most important thing today on this 100th anniversary of Armistice Day — the moment at the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month in 1918 that the guns went silent on the Western Front — is to thank our vets for their service and to rededicate ourselves to caring for their legacy.