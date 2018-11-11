Start High baseball bat story troubling for TPS

ADVERTISEMENT

The recent report of a Start High School teacher using an aluminum baseball bat to force a 16-year-old student from his classroom raises troubling questions about Toledo Public Schools.

Teacher Kenneth Crosley is accused of using a bat on Oct. 12 to nudge or shove, depending on interpretation, a female student from his classroom. The girl told Toledo police he then twisted her fingers and put her in a chokehold.

That a teacher is accused of assaulting a student is serious and concerning. What is worse is that a teacher could be accused of assaulting a student and none of the district’s top administrators be aware of the incident.

For some reason, top district officials said they knew nothing about the incident at Start for three weeks. Also, no one moved to discipline any employees for three weeks, either.

A school resource officer at Start made a police report, in which the girl said she went into Mr. Crosley’s classroom to buy a homecoming ticket. Mr. Crosley yelled at her to “get the hell out of here” and used the bat to push her out the classroom, she said. While in the hallway, the student said, Mr. Crosley “grabbed her fingers back” and put her in a “chokehold,” the report states.

Mr. Crosley told the officer that the girl came into his classroom shouting and swearing at him and that he used the bat to “nudge” her when she refused to leave. Once in the hallway, Mr. Crosley said he “gained control” of the girl after she “took an offensive position.”

TPS officials confirmed that teachers are trained in techniques to hold students. Whether Mr. Crosley had received the training was unknown. The training certainly did not include instruction on using aluminum baseball bats as tools in such incidents.

But beyond the details of this troubling and violent incident, the public should worry what other incidents have gone quietly unreported either to top TPS administrators or to parents and the general public. The facts of this case came to light when reporters began asking questions.

District officials have said they are investigating the communication failure. That should be the least of it.

Any investigation ought to be aimed at discovering whether any other, similar incidents may not have come to light.

TPS Chief of Staff Jim Gant said accountability is something the district “strives for.” But accountability is not just a goal, it’s a practice. And TPS must step up measures to be sure the district is practicing accountability.