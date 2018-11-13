Get creative on county jail

ADVERTISEMENT

The county’s 1.37-mill tax levy to fund a new jail — slated for a site along North Detroit Avenue — went down to defeat last week. So the Lucas County Commissioners must now go back to the drawing board.

Community backlash forced the commissioners to abandon their first proposed jail site in South Toledo last year, before the levy even got on the ballot.

Now, community resistance has once again sunk a jail levy.

North Toledo did not want a jail in North Toledo.

But a majority of voters in the entire county did not want it there.

The voters do not want a jail in a neighborhood. They want the jail to remain downtown, which the commissioners say is impossible.

They need to think again.

The commissioners must now do some creative thinking, in cooperation with law enforcement, judges, and interested citizens.

The commissioners need to bring the mayor of Toledo and the city council into the thought and planning process. If the city and county work together on a joint plan, for the municipal court and the jail, something functional that we can all be proud of can get built.

Nothing should be off table — from refurbishing or adding on to the current jail to tearing it down and building from scratch on or near the present jail site. And, no, a new jail cannot be a totally vertical jail. But it also need not be totally horizontal one — a sprawling downtown campus. Indeed it cannot be that. It will have to be some sort of architectural hybrid.

Finally, when there is a good plan, the jail could be and should be sold with two sweeteners, not just one. The first sweetener is the nonjail treatment center. The second is a new dog shelter, which we need as badly as a new jail.

While much has improved — the shelter now saves more than three-quarters of the dogs it takes in, which is a dramatic reversal from 2009 when it killed nearly three-quarters of them — the facility on Erie Street is as deplorable as the jail. In 2010, the American Humane Association called it what it is — inhumane. Commissioner Pete Gerken acknowledged years ago that the county needs a new shelter and yet no moves have been made to build one.

Lucas County desperately needs a new jail to replace the Dickensian 1970s facility that has become dangerous to inmates, guards, and the public. Instead of looking for yet another neighborhood site or giving this levy another attempt, the county commissioners should interpret the election results as a mandate to build the jail downtown. The public has spoken. The commissioners need to listen and find a way.