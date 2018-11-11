A little recalibration is always necessary

ADVERTISEMENT

CHANGE is the law of life. It is not always welcome or easy. But it often turns out to be healthy, especially in government and politics.

Thomas Jefferson said we need a revolution every generation or so. That’s a bit over the top. Calvin Coolidge, in explaining why he chose not to seek re-election as president, said that if re-elected that would mean 10 years in Washington — too long for any man and too long for the good of the country.

More sober and pragmatic Founders than Jefferson (Jefferson was a poet except when president) thought in terms of system and created the most ingenious political system the world has ever known.

They created a system of balance as intricate as a string quartet when truly playing together. That system is balanced vertically through federalism — the distribution of power and responsibility at the federal, state, and local levels. And it is balanced horizontally by the separation of powers.

Partly because we don’t do much teaching of civics in our schools and partly because our politicians don’t talk much or think much about these two foundation stones of our system, many Americans are only dimly cognizant of them.

Britain has the best political culture, but the United States has the best political system. For our system can encourage and accommodate change, but slowly.

The election of Barack Obama in 2008 was a big change. A lot of people who felt under or unrepresented for a long time had elected a champion. But he and his movement had to work within the system. Two years into his presidency the other party took the Congress. He had to recalibrate.

Donald Trump’s election in 2016 was a big change. A lot of people who felt unrepresented for a long time found a champion. But he and his movement have to accommodate to the system. Two years into his term, the people have given the House of Representatives to the other party.

Mr. Trump must now recalibrate.

How might the recalibration begin? Well, Sen. Lindsey Graham, perhaps Mr. Trump’s best political friend in the Senate, has said it might begin with tone — a change in tone. And many a Republican office holder will tell you what his or her constituents tell them: We like many of the president’s policies, but we do not like his tone.

Coolidge again, whom Grove City College scholar Paul Kangor calls, “not silent Cal but thoughtful Cal”: “The words of a president have an enormous weight and ought not to be used indiscriminately.”

The president needs to realize that he is head of state not just the head of a complex organizational enterprise. The head of state must be able to touch the heart of the nation in times of aspiration or grief.

Think of JFK and going to the moon or Ronald Reagan speaking to the nation after the Challenger explosion.

The president is not just president of his base. He must care for the whole nation.

If you listen to Mr. Trump’s post-election press conference and set aside the nasty exchange with Jim Acosta of CNN (in which both men forgot where they were and what they represent), there is reason to believe the President understands calibration. He said, for example, that more could get done with divided government. And it is true that there is a good basis for cooperation now — on infrastructure, on prison reform, and maybe even an Obamacare repair.

My wife and I have three children. Our kids are grown now but still unmarried. So we still gather as one family unit from time to time, often on their turf but sometimes on neutral turf. Not so many years ago we were together for Christmas and found ourselves lost in a rental car in a strange city. Our oldest son had a new toy called a GPS. It spoke. And he somehow set the voice to speak with an English accent. We named the device Karen. Each time we took a wrong turn she would say in her Mary Poppins voice: “recalibrating.”

Change is the law of life and the necessity of government. We have to be able to recalibrate. When we become disoriented in these United States we have a built-in GPS — the American constitutional system. If we respect the necessities it imposes on our politicians and our political behavior, we will be all right.

Keith C. Burris is editor and vice president of The Blade and editorial director for Block Newspapers. Contact him at: kburris@post-gazette.com.