This week in Toledo sports history: Willis pitches for the Hens

This week in Blade sports 10, 20, and 30 years ago, the Tigers shipped a pitcher with control issues to Toledo on a rehab assignment as the Mud Hens got going. A successful boys basketball coach resigned, City League spring sports heated up, and an area football player's stock climbed at Ohio State. And finally, the Sports Arena hosted a national broadcast ... on tape delay.

Coach Leroy Bates resigned his coaching role with Libbey in 2008. The Blade

Enlarge | Buy This Image

■ April 30, 2008: Libbey’s Bates resigns — Leroy Bates resigned as the Libbey boys basketball coach, ending a 16-year run that saw the Cowboys resurrect the consistent court excellence the school had not seen since the 1960s. Bates, 59, posted a 252-114 record with the Cowboys. “I wanted to spend the time I have left with my wife,” he said.

■ May 1, 2008: Irish win showdown with Knights — It took Central Catholic’s Brett Kuebler 28 pitches to get through the first inning, but with some guile and good defense, he used just 70 pitches during the final six innings as the Irish beat St. Francis 4-0 to pull into a first-place tie in the City League baseball standings.

■ May 2, 1988: Clarke’s arm spurs Mud Hens — Pitching was the spring question mark for these Mud Hens. Twenty games into the season, the answer looks more pleasing than expected. It was Stan Clarke and three relievers who shut down Syracuse 3-1, giving Toledo its third straight win and a series sweep.

■ May 3, 2008: Willis finds the plate in Toledo — Plagued by a wild streak last year, in spring training, and in his two starts in Detroit this season, Dontrelle Willis joined the Mud Hens to relocate the strike zone. In his first start, Willis gave up two runs on four hits in 4⅔ innings during a 6-4 home loss to Rochester. “I thought it was very productive,” Willis said.

■ May 4, 1998: CBS to air gymnastics event — Amy Chow and Blaine Wilson held onto their first-day leads to win individual all-around titles during the World Professional Gymnastics Championship at the Sports Arena. The made-for-television event — which wasn’t an actual championship — was taped by CBS Sports and will be aired May 16-17.

■ May 5, 1988: Rochester roughs up Hens — The Mud Hens got tattooed. Rochester 10, Toledo 0. This was the very same Mud Hens team that had won five straight and sported a team earned-run average of 2.74. Limited to four runs in their last five games on this road trip, the Red Wings equaled that by the second inning.

■ May 6, 2008: Sanzenbacher’s stock climbs — For Central Catholic graduate Dane Sanzenbacher, his first spring with Ohio State gave him good exposure, and indications are that the former City League player of the year quickly responded. “He has taken his game to another level,” OSU assistant Darrell Hazell said.

—Compiled by Tommy Gallagher