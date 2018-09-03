This week in Toledo sports history: Jim Jackson, Hall of Famer

This week in Blade sports 10, 20, and 30 years ago,the Mud Hens were short on players going into Labor Day, though two players had a darn good reason, and the City League hall of fame voted in a Toledo legend. The high school football season got underway, as did the Rockets and Falcons.

Macomber High School's Jim Jackson comes down with the ball in this game against Libbey High School. Jackson became a City League hall of famer 10 years ago. THE BLADE

■ Sept. 3, 1988: Macomber blanks Generals — Continuity wasn’t a strength during Macomber’s 26-0 football romp against Anthony Wayne. But one seldom notices a paint flaw on a Mercedes. Coach Bill Youngs does — with folks like Myron Bell and Willis Knighten — have a stable of thoroughbreds. Last night they looked like yearlings.

■ Sept. 4, 2008: Jackson heads Hall of Fame — Jim Jackson, who led Macomber to the 1989 Division I state basketball championship before starring as an All-American at Ohio State and spending 14 seasons in the NBA, heads the list of this year’s inductees into the City League athletic hall of fame.

■ Sept. 5, 1998: Mud Hen wives show teamwork — The wives of Mud Hens players Mike Drumright and Pedro Swann gave new meaning to the term double play at Toledo Hospital. Drumright’s wife, Robin, and Swann’s wife, Talayia, opened Labor Day weekend in an appropriate way by giving birth within four hours of each other in adjacent rooms. Both skipped the game.

■ Sept. 6, 1998: Wallace big hit for Rockets — Chris Wallace completed 18 of 24 passes for 211 yards and one touchdown, and he ran for two more, as the University of Toledo football team beat Temple 24-12 at the Glass Bowl. Senior running back Wasean Tait, who missed nearly all of two seasons with a knee injury, ran 14 times for 47 yards in his return.

■ Sept. 7, 2008: BGSU falls flat in loss — A week after upsetting a top-25 team in Pittsburgh, the Bowling Green State University football team was blasted 42-17 at home by Minnesota. Yes, that is the same Minnesota team that won just one game last year and lost to the Falcons in the season opener 12 months ago.

■ Sept. 8, 2008: UT plays freshmen in loss — The University of Toledo football team brought 17 freshmen on the plane to Arizona, and nearly all of them played in the Rockets’ 41-16 loss. Ten freshmen who played are on defense. “They showed they can play the game,” said UT safety Barry Church. “We got a lot of depth.”

■ Sept. 9, 1998: Exhausted Mud Hens done — The 20 players in the Mud Hens’ dugout for the last game, or six short of what the team should have had, exemplified Toledo’s struggle all year: outmanned and outgunned. The Mud Hens finished 52-89, tying the 1970 team for the most losses since 1965, when the team returned to Toledo.

