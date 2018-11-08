Owens volleyball advances in NJCAA tourney

ADVERTISEMENT

ROCHESTER, Minn. — The Owens Community College volleyball team rolled to a 25-11, 25-15, 25-13 victory against Queensborough Community College in the National Junior College Athletic Association Division III quarterfinal round at the UCR Regional Sports Center at Rochester Community and Technical College.

With the victory, the Express (39-6), the top-ranked team in the country, will play RCTC (24-8) at 7 p.m. Friday in a semifinal.

Owens got nine kills from Kayla Bekier, 21 assists and three aces from Summer Sweeting, and 14 digs from Kiah Wendel.