3 reactions following BGSU's first MAC victory

MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. — Bowling Green is on the board in the Mid-American Conference following a 24-13 victory Saturday at Central Michigan.

Three reactions following the win that snapped BG’s six-game losing streak:

1. At long last, the Falcons found harmony. Throughout this season, Bowling Green had been disjointed. Rarely did all three phases of the game play well at the same time, but BG clicked as team in the second half Saturday. Special teams gave the offense two critical chances, the offense turned the chances into touchdowns, and the defense allowed just 29 yards and came up with the game-clinching play. Even after trailing 13-0 at halftime and a few offensive hiccups in the second half, BG kept its composure and never let CMU make a serious effort at a comeback. It was a massive step for this team.

2. The players earned a night like Saturday. For all that has gone wrong in the past two months — which is to say, almost everything — Bowling Green’s players never gave up on this season. Despite the coaching change last month, the Falcons practices stayed energetic and the interim coaching staff has been pleased with how engaged the team remained. Effort has not been a problem for Bowling Green even in the face of drastic changes, and the players who kept playing hard created an especially soothing win.

3. Carl Pelini’s efforts can’t be discounted. The Falcons crafted an excellent game plan both on special teams and along the defensive line of scrimmage, but attitude mattered more than scheme Saturday. The interim coach was placed in a very difficult position with an uncertain future, but the Falcons have kept improving in the face of less-than-ideal circumstances. It was plain to see how much Pelini cared about the players experiencing success in his postgame comments, and for whatever it might be worth in the next month, the players have responded to him.