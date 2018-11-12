SJJ alum Williams scores 12 as VCU tops Bowling Green

ADVERTISEMENT

RICHMOND, Va. — Bowling Green fell victim to Virginia Commonwealth’s renowned defense in a 72-61 defeat Monday at E.J. Wade Arena.

The Falcons turned over the ball 27 times in the game as the Rams were able to build a double-digit lead late in the first half and protect it for the duration of the second half. VCU (3-0) led by as many 25 points in the final 20 minutes.

Demajeo Wiggins paced Bowling Green (1-2) with his third double-double in as many games. The senior overcame early foul trouble to finish with 18 points and 13 rebounds. Dylan Frye scored 12 and Justin Turner had 10 for Bowling Green.

VCU did much of its offensive damage off the bench, starting with St. John’s Jesuit alumnus Vincent Williams, Jr., who tied for the team lead in points. The true freshman scored 12 points and added three rebounds in 22 minutes against the Falcons.

Marcus Evans, who also came off the bench, scored 12 for the Rams. The Rams outscored Bowling Green 42-15 in bench points.

The Falcons lead 17-16 near the midpoint of the first half before the Rams went on a 10-0 run to establish a lead they held for the rest of the night.

VCU completed a 16-6 run later in the half that Williams finished with a three-point play as the Rams took a 42-28 lead into halftime. Bowling Green had 15 giveaways in the first 20 minutes alone.

Despite outrebounding VCU 47-31, Bowling Green never found much of a rhythm on offense. The Falcons shot 35 percent (19-for-54) from the floor and 33 percent (6-for-18) from behind the arc.

The Falcons return home from their two-game East Coast swing for a 7 p.m. game Thursday against North Carolina Central at Stroh Center.