Briggs' ballot breakdown: Ohio State rising, Michigan waiting

Here goes, a few quick hits from my latest ballot in the AP Top 25 college football poll:
• Call it Inertia Week, with 14 of the top 15 teams winning Saturday. The status quo reigned in our poll, too. After weeks of reshuffling, the top four remained solidly in place — Alabama, Clemson, Notre Dame, and Michigan — as did the top 10. My only move was flipping one-loss Ohio State and unbeaten Central Florida, giving the Buckeyes a one-spot boost to ninth after their three-touchdown win at Michigan State.
• No secret here, but former Toledo coach Matt Campbell’s stock continues to climb. I have Iowa State No. 14 in the poll and Campbell No. 1 on the candidate list at Ohio State if Urban Meyer’s health concerns lead him to step down. The Cyclones have won five straight conference games, and if they can make it six this weekend at Texas, likely will run the table. It’s hard to overstate the job Campbell has done in Ames.
• Welcome to the party, Buffalo. The Bulls continue to have themselves a season, with their only loss coming to Army, which, incidentally, also just jumped onto our ballot. Credit to Lance Leipold, who has proved once more that a good coach is a good coach — period. Leipold led Division III Wisconsin-Whitewater to six national titles in his eight years there before getting a crack at Buffalo, where he has broken through in his fourth season. I have the Bulls at No. 24 and rising.
My full ballot:
1. Alabama
2. Clemson
3. Notre Dame
4. Michigan
5. Georgia
6. Oklahoma
7. West Virginia
8. Washington State
9. Ohio State
10. Central Florida
11. LSU
12. Syracuse
13. Texas
14. Iowa State
15. Utah State
16. Northwestern
17. Penn State
18. Boston College
19. Kentucky
20. Cincinnati
21. Boise State
22. Florida
23. Army
24. Buffalo
25. Mississippi State
