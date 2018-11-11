Sunday, Nov 11, 2018
Briggs' ballot breakdown: Ohio State rising, Michigan waiting

By David Briggs / The Blade
  • Ohio-St-Michigan-St-Football-16

    Ohio State running back Mike Weber (25) helped the Buckeyes beat Michigan State on Saturday, leading to Blade columnist David Briggs bumping OSU up one spot in his AP vote.

    ASSOCIATED PRESS

  • Michigan-Rutgers-Football-17

    Michigan running back Karan Higdon (22) scores on a touchdown run against Rutgers in Saturday's blowout win. The top four in David Briggs' AP vote — including UM — remained the same.

    ASSOCIATED PRESS

Here goes, a few quick hits from my latest ballot in the AP Top 25 college football poll:

• Call it Inertia Week, with 14 of the top 15 teams winning Saturday. The status quo reigned in our poll, too. After weeks of reshuffling, the top four remained solidly in place — Alabama, Clemson, Notre Dame, and Michigan — as did the top 10. My only move was flipping one-loss Ohio State and unbeaten Central Florida, giving the Buckeyes a one-spot boost to ninth after their three-touchdown win at Michigan State.

• No secret here, but former Toledo coach Matt Campbell’s stock continues to climb. I have Iowa State No. 14 in the poll and Campbell No. 1 on the candidate list at Ohio State if Urban Meyer’s health concerns lead him to step down. The Cyclones have won five straight conference games, and if they can make it six this weekend at Texas, likely will run the table. It’s hard to overstate the job Campbell has done in Ames.

• Welcome to the party, Buffalo. The Bulls continue to have themselves a season, with their only loss coming to Army, which, incidentally, also just jumped onto our ballot. Credit to Lance Leipold, who has proved once more that a good coach is a good coach — period. Leipold led Division III Wisconsin-Whitewater to six national titles in his eight years there before getting a crack at Buffalo, where he has broken through in his fourth season. I have the Bulls at No. 24 and rising.

My full ballot:

1. Alabama

2. Clemson

3. Notre Dame

4. Michigan

5. Georgia

6. Oklahoma

7. West Virginia

8. Washington State

9. Ohio State

10. Central Florida

11. LSU

12. Syracuse

13. Texas

14. Iowa State

15. Utah State

16. Northwestern

17. Penn State

18. Boston College

19. Kentucky

20. Cincinnati

21. Boise State

22. Florida

23. Army

24. Buffalo

25. Mississippi State

