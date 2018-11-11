Former St. John's standout Williams settling in at VCU

ADVERTISEMENT

RICHMOND, Va. — Toledo native Vincent Williams dove on the floor late in the first half Friday, knocking the ball away from a player with Hampton.

Williams then swatted the ball toward the VCU basket, where teammate Marcus Evans scooped it up and passed to Mike’L Simms of the Rams. Simms was fouled, then made two three throws, giving VCU a 14-point lead against Hampton.

It wasn’t a pretty play in the Rams 69-57 win against the Pirates, but freshman reserve Williams — the three-time Blade player of the year with St. John’s Jesuit — is learning there are many ways to contribute.

“In basketball, scoring is not everything,” Williams said after Friday’s win. “Come out and your presence on the court ... just make plays for your team. When it is my turn I will take my shots.”

Williams played 10 minutes, 42 seconds, making 2-of-3 shots from the field and going 1 of 4 at the free-throw line to score five points with three rebounds and a steal in his second college game.

The Rams outscored Hampton by 13 points when he was on the court, tied for the best rating of any player in the game. VCU played in front of a sellout crowd for the 119th game in a row at home.

Before that, Williams missed his only shot from the field in the season-opening win Tuesday against Gardner-Webb. His parents were attended that game, but no family or friends from Ohio were at the game with Hampton.

“I would say I did pretty good tonight. It is great, kind of overwhelming,” he said of playing in front of another sellout crowd of about 7,600 fans. “Tonight I wasn’t nervous at all. I came out with my game and we won.”

His next crack at a victory and more playing time will come Monday as the Rams host Bowling Green. Williams again will come off the bench for head coach Mike Rhoades, who is now in his second season.

“He just really tells everyone to fly around,” said Williams, who averaged 19.6 points, 8.2 rebounds, and 4.3 assists per game last year with the Titans. “If we don’t, he will sub us out. The intensity is great when we fly around.”

That intensity is known as Havoc, made famous by former VCU head coach Shaka Smart, now at Texas. Rhoades was an assistant under Smart with the Rams, then returned as the head coach after guiding the Rice program in Houston for three years.

Williams picked VCU over several schools including Richmond, Duquesne, Xavier, Akron, and Wichita State. Richmond and Duquesne, like VCU, are members of the Atlantic 10 Conference. Last year was the first time VCU missed the NCAA tournament since 2011, but Williams hopes to get the Rams back there.

“He’s a very talented player,” Rhoades said. “He’s a three-four stretch guy [at forward] who can really pass the ball. I love guys like that.”

Williams led St. John’s to a record of 90-17, including 54-2 in Three Rivers Athletic Conference play. The 6-foot-6 left-handed shooter said he felt at home in his recruiting visit to VCU and felt comfortable among his future teammates and the coaching staff.

Williams still has things to learn. He rolled to the basket in the second half Friday, but a pass from a teammate went past him and out of bounds.

“That was on me. I didn't think he was going to throw it,” Williams said. “I am still learning. Even though [upperclassmen] get on me at times, we are giving it our all. We just come out and try our best.”

Rhoades used his three true freshmen more in Friday’s game, and that included Williams. Although Williams is just a backup, his head coach sees the potential for big things down the line.

“I'm glad he is our side, that’s for sure,” Rhoades said.