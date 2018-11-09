Lumen Christi blanks Blissfield in district championship game

JACKSON, Mich. — Blissfield’s football season ended as Lumen Christi shut out the Royals 33-0 in a Division 6 district final game on Friday night.
Lumen Christi running back Nick Thomas had 196 yards and five touchdowns on 23 carries.
Quarterback Joe Barrett completed four of his five pass attempts for 46 yards.
He also rushed four times for 72 yards.
The Blissfield special teams provided a spark early by blocking an extra-point attempt in the first quarter. The unit stopped three conversion tries.
Quarterback Gavin Ganun had eight pass completions for 94 yards, and 16 yards on two carries.
Guidelines: Please keep your comments smart and civil. Don't attack other readers personally, and keep your language decent. Comments that violate these standards, or our privacy statement or visitor's agreement, are subject to being removed and commenters are subject to being banned. To post comments, you must be a registered user on toledoblade.com. To find out more, please visit the FAQ.