Lumen Christi blanks Blissfield in district championship game

ADVERTISEMENT

JACKSON, Mich. — Blissfield’s football season ended as Lumen Christi shut out the Royals 33-0 in a Division 6 district final game on Friday night.

Lumen Christi running back Nick Thomas had 196 yards and five touchdowns on 23 carries.

Quarterback Joe Barrett completed four of his five pass attempts for 46 yards.

He also rushed four times for 72 yards.

The Blissfield special teams provided a spark early by blocking an extra-point attempt in the first quarter. The unit stopped three conversion tries.

Quarterback Gavin Ganun had eight pass completions for 94 yards, and 16 yards on two carries.